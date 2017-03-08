McCoy Elkhorn “After seeing American Resources’ eastern Kentucky coal operations, I have a much better understanding of the scale and growth potential of these operations”, commented Mr. LaVerghetta.

American Resources Corporation (OTCQB: NGFF) today announced that it has hired Mark J. LaVerghetta as the company’s Vice President of Corporate Finance & Communications. In his role, Mr. LaVerghetta will oversee all company communications with current investors, potential investors, and the financial community in general. As part of the company’s commitment to growth and expansion in the energy sector, with a particular focus on coal production and processing, including metallurgical coal, American Resources Corporation is expanding its management team, with Mark LaVerghetta being a key component of that growth.

“After seeing American Resources’ eastern Kentucky coal operations, I have a much better understanding of the scale and growth potential of these operations”, commented Mr. LaVerghetta. “With the company’s potential for significant expansion beyond its current operating mines, I am excited about being a part of this growth.”

In addition to its currently operating coal mines and preparation facilities, American Resources Corporation has a large number of idled mining permits held by its coal operating subsidiaries, McCoy Elkhorn, Deane Mining, and Knott County Coal. As the company expands its production and growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, Mark LaVerghetta will assist American Resources Corporation in communicating its strategy and growth with the public.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is engaged in diversified energy services including mining, processing and logistics, with a primary focus on traditional energy sources such as coal and oil and gas. American Resources Corporation plans to expand its business by continuing to develop its currently leased properties and further expanding its processing and logistics business, and through the pursuit of strategic acquisitions.

http://www.americanresourcescorp.com

Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

investor(at)americanresourcescorp.com

