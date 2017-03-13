TXS has over 600+ secure drop yard locations and have been in business for over 10 years without a loss of equipment or cargo due to theft, burglary or identity theft. http://www.terminalexchangeservices.com

Located 5 minutes away from the Missouri Pacific Railyards and Interstate I-35 and less than 10 miles from the Union Pacific Inter-modal Terminal, this 25 plus-acre “full-service” facility provides a long list of support services for its transportation clients.

“This is an all-in-one secure trailer-parking and drop yard facility providing the entire fleet support services infrastructure desired and more. This facility will have fleet services are normally only found in privately owned, regional truck terminal. Services like tractor and trailer repair and maintenance, tire service, trailer washout, reefer repair, that will be augmented with features you would normally only see in private company owned terminals such as assigned parking and office space," says J.P. Harwood, President of TXS. "The fleet clients who contract with us can count on getting what they need 24/7, on-site. In addition, their cargo is safe, secure and protected."

For the trucking companies, TXS offers office space and service bays for their client’s own maintenance staffs and dispatchers. In addition, fleet clients will have the flexibility of incorporating their own protocols “on-site” with their equipment and procedures.

In addition to the 24/7 assigned fleet trailer parking services, this terminal offers:

SERVICES PROVIDED:



Annual, month-to-month rates available

24/7 on-site, staffed security with 24/7 access

24/7 Log-in, Log-out, Gate Record manifests

Recorded HD digital video surveillance

Outdoor security lighting

24/7 hostler assisted staging

Inventory control via daily fax, email or website to dispatch

Dispatch controlled release protocols by email or fax for loaded trailers

Secure document handling

Assigned dedicated parking with No stacking delays

Ability to exceed reserved spaces with daily rates

No overflow refusals

Secure temporary over-flow parking for local terminals high value cargo

Trailer repair, tire service, trailer maintenance on site or on call

Reefer fuel and temperature monitoring daily or as per request

No public access allowed

IN ADDITION:

Local and interstate cartage of freight to U.S, and Mexico

"The mission behind TXS and its 'Secure Trailer Parking Network' is to be able to provide the highest level of security possible for our nation’s transporters while on the road. Security that goes beyond the Ports of Entry and is available at multiple locations along all the major transportation corridors in this country,” says Jon Paul. “These locations will have to provide the same services and follow the same guidelines and criteria required by TXS to qualify as one of its members.”

