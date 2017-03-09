The Provectus technology platform is flexible in providing a solution that integrates with any health and wellness program or human resource data system.

Provectus Health Strategies, Inc., a health and total wellness company focused on helping individuals and employers Save Money and Impact Lives™, announces the addition of A.D.A.M., the most credible and innovative source of health care information and multimedia visual learning assets, to their client-tuned technology platform.

"The Provectus platform already has the most customized technology platform I've seen on the market to meet my employees' unique needs. We at Phoebe are always focused on bringing our employees the most cutting edge total wellness solutions, so it's exciting to hear Provectus is continuing to focus on the best technology and the best resources," says Will Peterson, Director of HR at Phoebe Putney Health System, inc.

The Provectus technology platform is flexible in providing a solution that integrates with any health and wellness program or human resource data system. It can serve as a stand-alone total wellness solution with all of the wellness components, or it can augment an existing employer wellness program. With the ability to integrate and exchange with virtually any system, clients can pick and choose the services they need to give their employees the best total wellness experience. Provectus is secure, responsive and completely customized to fit the needs of the particular client population, and clients only pay if their population participates and makes progress toward their goals.

Patrick Cooper, CEO, says, "We are devoted to bringing our clients and participants resources to help them meet their total wellness goals in ways that are effective for the needs of the individuals involved. The A.D.A.M. resource library is just the next investment in providing a holistic but customized approach to helping clients and participants Save Money and Impact Lives™."

Participants can now logon and use the A.D.A.M. educational resources through the Provectus wellvisor.com total wellness platform. Provectus health coaches will also utilize these educational materials in their customized wellness plans to help each participant reach their total wellness goals.