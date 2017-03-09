“We’re very excited to bring Dude University to our hometown of Raleigh N.C. and in a bigger location to accommodate increased interest in the event,” said Nick Mirisis, vice president of marketing for Dude Solutions.

Dude Solutions, the leading cloud-based provider of operations management solutions, will host Dude University at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, N.C., April 30-May 3, 2017. With growing attendance and participation in Dude University, Dude Solutions is eager to expand the professional development event to a larger facility in its hometown for the first time in the company’s nearly 20-year history.

“We’re very excited to bring Dude University to our hometown of Raleigh N.C. and in a bigger location to accommodate increased interest in the event,” said Nick Mirisis, vice president of marketing for Dude Solutions. “More than 1,000 operations management professionals will collaborate with their peers and participate in industry best practice sessions, hands-on training and networking opportunities – all to help them be more strategic and effective operations leaders.”

Dude University is designed to provide professional development in all areas of operations, including maintenance, energy, technology, safety and business. Scheduled courses will address topics that span all of the industries Dude Solutions serves including education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. The event will also provide valuable training applicable to operations professionals of all levels, including directors and managers, administrators, supervisors, technicians and office staff.

This year’s event features 150 speakers and 250+ classes and best practices workshops, including a larger learning lab, dedicated networking spaces, and more than 20 large classrooms. Also new this year are an expanded offering of site tours. Working with partners at the state, county, and local level, Dude Solutions will offer nearly 20 behind the scenes facilities tours to showcase innovative approaches to sustainability, facilities design, and community relationships. Site tours include The William Neal Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, WakeMed Health and Hospitals, the Wake County Justice Center and the newly-opened North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital, among others.

A keynote from First Sergeant Matt Eversmann, whose heroism leading a group of elite US soldiers sent to Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1993 as part of a UN peacekeeping operation was immortalized in the film Black Hawk Down, will kick off the event on Sun., April 30. This will be preceded by an address by Dude Solutions CEO and Co-Founder Kent Hudson. Sunday night’s welcome reception of BBQ, Bourbon and Bluegrass outdoor concert at the Red Hat Amphitheater will showcase Raleigh’s vibrant music, arts and culinary delights and feature American roots and bluegrass musical group, Chatham County Line.

For more information about Dude University or to register please visit: https://university.dudesolutions.com/

About Dude Solutions

Dude Solutions, parent company of SchoolDude, FacilityDude and TheWorxHub, is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. The company combines innovative technology with operational insight to transform the places people learn, live, heal, work, and play. Today, more than 9,000 organizations are using Dude Solutions’ award-winning software for facilities, energy, safety, IT and a growing suite of related enterprise applications to increase efficiencies, improve service and save money. For more information, please visit http://www.dudesolutions.com.

