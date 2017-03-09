Charity Navigator 4-Star Rating Good360’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public.

Good360, a global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, recently earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. The 4-star rating is a result of Good360 maintaining strong financial health and a commitment to accountability and transparency in its efforts to ensure that nonprofit organizations across the US and around the world have access to product donations that allow them to fulfill their own local mandates and missions.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. On June 1, 2016, Charity Navigator upgraded its methodology for rating each charity’s financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiate the financial health of its 4-star charities.

“Good360’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds Good360 to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Good360.”

“It is important that our donors trust that we are distributing their product donations wisely in order to serve our network of more than 57,000 nonprofit members,” said Howard Sherman, CEO of Good360. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability.”

Good360’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on http://www.charitynavigator.org. More-detailed information about Good360’s rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to help people in need by inspiring companies to support nonprofits, and does so by connecting companies that have products to donate with nonprofits who need them. Since 1983, Good360 has distributed more than $9 billion in donated goods in the US and around the world, helping its network of more than 57,000 prequalified nonprofit members strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions of people in need. In 2016 alone, Good360 distributed $400 million in product and supported recovery efforts in a number of domestic and international disaster-impacted areas through its DisasterRecovery360 initiative. Good360 is an innovative leader in socially responsible product giving that delivers mutual benefit to both its nonprofit and corporate partners. The organization is proud to partner with corporations such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Nike, IKEA, Sears, The Home Depot, Grainger, 3M, Mattel, Crayola, Gap, Inc., ANN INC., and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Good360 is a cause-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Alexandria, VA. Learn more at http://www.good360.org.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, http://www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.