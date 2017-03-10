The Alliance for Aging Research (Alliance) is partnering with Relevate Health Group® to raise awareness about deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and venous thromboembolism (VTE) in honor of Deep Vein Thrombosis Awareness Month in March and World Thrombosis Day on October 13.

Deep vein thrombosis is a blood clot that develops in a deep vein in the body—usually within muscles. The most common place for DVT to develop is in the veins of the legs or pelvis, but it can also occur in the arms, brain, or intestines. DVT affects up to two million Americans each year, yet according to a national survey sponsored by the American Public Health Association, around 74 percent of Americans have little to no awareness of the condition.

Pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when blood clots in the deep veins break free, travel through the circulatory system to the lungs, and lodge in a main artery or arteries, blocking blood flow. This blockage can cause high blood pressure in the lungs. As a result, the heart pumps harder than usual and may enlarge and eventually fail from being overworked.

The occurrence of both DVT and pulmonary embolism together is called venous thromboembolism, and it affects around 600,000 Americans annually.

Throughout March, the Alliance and Relevate are spreading the word through the Relevate Health Group hospital network as well as traditional and social media. They are educating providers and patients with a short “pocket film” on venous thromboembolism that highlights the risks, symptoms, and prevention options for VTE. The full-length Living with VTE and Preventing Deadly Blood Clots “pocket film” is available with closed captioning in both English and Spanish versions. The Alliance is also featuring the film in a digital and radio public service announcement that will run throughout the course of the month.

“We were thrilled to partner with the Alliance for Aging Research to bring their VTE video resources to our hospital network. We are rallying our network to educate patients on VTE prevention and treatment during DVT Awareness Month as well as on World Thrombosis Day later this year. By screening these resources throughout physician offices, closed circuit TV, online, live events, and email, we hope to raise awareness of VTE and ultimately save lives,” states Melissa Neal, account director at Relevate Health Group.

“Blood clots are life-saving when they stop your bleeding. With VTE, clots form when they are not needed and can cause a heart attack, stroke, lung damage, and death. Raising awareness about VTE is vital because it can be prevented and treated when patients know the risk factors and symptoms. We invite patients, their loved ones, and health care professionals to access our free resources and spread the word that life with VTE is possible,” says Sue Peschin, president and CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research.

To see the Alliance's VTE/DVT resources page, please go here.

The VTE public service announcements and Relevate collaboration were made possible by unrestricted educational support from Bristol Myers Squibb.

About the Alliance for Aging Research

The Alliance for Aging Research is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the pace of scientific discoveries and their application in order to vastly improve the universal human experience of aging and health. The Alliance was founded in 1986 in Washington, D.C., and has since become a valued advocacy organization and a respected influential voice with policymakers. Visit http://www.agingresearch.org for more information.

