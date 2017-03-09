Birch Gold Group Expands Due to Unexpected Growth

Over the last several months, Birch Gold Group experienced an unexpected increase in the demand for physical precious metals, compelling the company to expand its office space to enable them to accommodate more clients. The expansion project aims to provide additional space to accommodate approximately ninety or more clients in its office with the addition of about 62% more desks. Full remodeling of its new and existing space is currently underway and is expected to be completed sometime in March of this year.

The unexpected growth in demand for precious physical metals alleviated the fears initially felt by industry players with the election of Donald Trump. When President Donald Trump took office, those in the precious metals industry became uncertain about the future of their business, thinking that there would actually be a decrease in demand. The increase in demand is a welcome event, and the growth is projected to continue for the years to come. This positive outlook for the physical precious metals industry has in fact, encouraged consumers to turn to physical precious metals for their investments.

According to Birch Gold Group, they don't expect the demand to go away anytime soon; and instead expects the demand to further increase during President Trump's term.

About Birch Gold Group

