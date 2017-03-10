Ralph DiBugnara Was Interviewed On New Jersey 101.5

Ralph DiBugnara - Vice President at Residential Home Funding Corp. “It’s become an empowering thing to own their own home,” he said. “They don’t have to start a family, they don’t have to get married.”

Ralph DiBugnara, Vice President of Residential Home Funding Corp. was recently interviewed on New Jersey 101.5 on why there are more single women flooding NJ's housing market.

In New Jersey, 35% of homebuyers are first time homebuyers and single women make up 19% of that number. Nationally, single women are twice as likely to buy a home than single men.

As a mortgage banker with an eye on millennial demographic and a reputation as a media liaison, Ralph is redefining the role of the banker in today’s buyer centric real estate market . Featured on CBS, WOR, iHeartRadio and several other media outlets, Ralph keeps his attention firmly focused on the trends and tides of the new world real estate game.

As VP of Residential Home Funding Sales Division, Ralph established the Consumer Direct Division as a response to the evolving needs of clients. This division offers a network of affiliate programs and incentives based on the professional associations of each client, a single example of the multitude ways Ralph prioritizes and prizes the needs of the client. The Consumer Direct Division, under Ralph’s guidance and upon his broad shoulders, has gone on to serve clients in thirteen states in the Northeast.

A competitive athlete, battle tested in boxing rings and Spartan courses, Ralph DiBugnara is a radically different mortgage banker and real estate expert. He applies the same relentlessness and ferocity for winning to helping new home buyers find and finance their homes.

Prior to joining RH Funding, Ralph was a Senior Vice President & National Branch Manager for ICG Home. Ralph joined ICG in 2008 and with his trademark tenacity and customer driven approach established the company’s first consumer direct branches in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Ohio, and Massachusetts.