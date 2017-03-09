Anja Smith, PhD Director of R&D, Dharmacon, part of GE Healthcare

The use of CRISPR libraries containing algorithm-designed synthetic crRNAs improves the likelihood of functional gene knockout and can be very easy to deliver with standard transfection methods. By performing the crRNA screen in an arrayed, one-gene-per-well format, the types of assays that can be used are nearly limitless.

In this webinar, sponsored by GE Healthcare, participants will discover the benefits of performing arrayed CRISPR RNA (crRNA) screens, such as the use of high-content assays to explore complex phenotypes, including alterations in intracellular localization and cellular morphology. Examples and case studies will be shared to show how to be successful with an arrayed crRNA screen and the types of assays that have been used so far. Results from high-content assays and a review of screening results from recent publications will also be exhibited.

The speaker for this webinar will be Dr. Anja Smith, who is currently the director of R&D for Dharmacon, a division of GE Healthcare.

Smith received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Yale University and later earned a doctorate from the University of Washington in Genetics. In 2005 she joined Dharmacon where she manages a team of R&D and technical support scientists with expertise in bioinformatics, chemistry, and molecular and cellular biology. Smith oversees new product development in multiple research areas including RNA interference and CRISPR-Cas9 genome engineering.

LabRoots will host the presentation March 23, 2017, commencing at 8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT. To read more about this event, learn about the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

