Best Credit Data Inc. (BCD), a provider of bond pricing and analytics data, today announced a partnership with Investortools, Inc., the leading provider of Investment System Solutions for financial institutions.

BCD’s Municipal Bond Pricing provides evaluated pricing and analytics for over 1.25 million U.S. municipal bonds every day with more than eight years of end-of-day history. With this new partnership, Investortools' now has the ability to deliver BCD municipal bond prices to their portfolio management systems, such as Perform®, for clients who want a high-quality alternative to traditional pricing services.

“Investortools software is among the most widely-used and most respected work flow solutions products in the Municipal bond industry, being used by over 150 institutions for their fixed income analytics, indexing, modeling and more,” said James Suppelsa, Chief Operations Officer at Best Credit Data, Inc. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Investortools to help service their clients’ needs.”

Mark Bradford, Vice President of Client Service at Investortools, said, “As our clients seek more alternatives in pricing sources, we are glad to continue providing additional high quality evaluated pricing options like Best Credit Data. Their 100% coverage of the Muni bond market is important to our clients.”

Click here to view information about Best Credit Data on Investortools website. https://goo.gl/EB9iyQ

About Best Credit Data Inc.

Best Credit Data is a Boston based data provider of US bond pricing and analytics. By using observation driven methodology and big data cloud computing technology, BCD is changing the bond pricing and analytics world by providing accurate and cost effect alternatives for pricing bonds for the entire universe of Municipal Bonds.

About Investortools, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Investortools specializes in portfolio management and credit analysis systems for institutional investors, including many of the largest mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, securities dealers, advisers, rating agencies and more. The company's products include: Perform®, a portfolio management system providing analytics, trade allocation, and compliance; CreditScope ®, a comprehensive credit analysis system utilizing Merritt Research Services data; Custom Index Manager™, a bond-level performance attribution system incorporating published bond indices; and Smart™, a short-duration portfolio system featuring 2a-7 compliance.

For more information, please visit http://www.invtools.com.

Contacts:

To learn more about Best Credit Data, please contact:

Jimmy Suppelsa, COO & Co-Founder

Best Credit Data, Inc.

50 Milk Street, 15th Floor

Boston, MA 02109

(617) 429-2601

jimmy(at)bestcreditanalysis.com

To learn more about Investortools software, please contact:

Mark Bradford, Vice President, Client Services

Investortools, Inc.

100 Bridge Street Plaza

Yorkville, IL 60560

Office: (630) 466-6466

markb(at)invtools.com

Keri Gaul, Vice President, Marketing

Investortools, Inc.

100 Bridge Street Plaza

Yorkville, IL 60560

Office: (630) 466-6455

kerig(at)invtools.com