AtSite CEO Receives Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The University of Maryland hosted its third annual Awards for Innovation & Entrepreneurship in Real Estate last night at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center on campus. The awards honor those who have made significant contributions to the industry.

AtSite CEO Davor Kapelina was one of four honorees to receive the prestigious award.

Kapelina founded AtSite in 1993 and has driven its growth into an industry leading management, consulting and digital solutions company supporting the facilities and real estate industry. For more than 25 years, he has played a pivotal role in the commercial real estate and buildings industry, helping organizations achieve consistent and measurable results in their facilities and real estate by helping them to address risk, increase productivity, and reduce their carbon footprints.

“I am honored to be recognized by my Alma Mater for entrepreneurship and the innovative work our company continues to advance,” said Davor Kapelina, AtSite founder, chairman and CEO. “For the last two decades, the intersection of technology and real estate has been a focus and a passion, and it’s so rewarding to be recognized for AtSite’s work helping organizations achieve better business outcomes through that intersection.”

Daniel Sieberg, senior marketing manager for Google, presented the keynote address.

About AtSite

AtSite, a smart buildings company, provides services and technologies to building teams that recognize the need to optimize and modernize their facilities and real estate. AtSite partners directly with clients to enable better decision making and innovative practices that lower building risks and costs while improving quality and performance. By combining talented support teams, an open smart building platform, and best-in-class global industry partners, AtSite helps organizations achieve measurable results across industries including healthcare, commercial real estate, and education.

For more information about AtSite or to schedule a tour of the AtSite headquarters (a LEED Platinum space in a LEED Platinum building), please contact Lisa West at 202-728-9800 or lwest(at)atsiteinc(dot)com.