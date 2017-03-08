“We’re pleased to sign Israel Aerospace Industries as our first customer. It means a lot for us to gain the trust of a great organization who are at the forefront of space and satellite technology,” said Raz Itzhaki Tamir, CEO and Founder of NSLComm

Today, NSLComm announced that it has secured its first customer, Israel Aerospace Industries. The contract is for a feasibility study and the design of future antennas for geostationary communication satellites. This will include the Amos 8 and onward.

NSLComm is transforming satellite communications with a fabric-like expandable antenna that greatly increases satellite power and provides in-orbit footprint control via an adaptive flexible sub-reflector.

Key benefits of NSLComm’s technology are:



Lightweight – 1.3 kg (LEO - 60 cm), 10 kg (GEO- 5 meters)

Expandable and Flexible – LEO fits in 2U (2 liters), GEO fits in 65 cm cylinder

Can change footprint on the ground on the fly via adaptive footprint control

Lowers launcher cost for spacecraft due to flexibility and low weight as compared to existing solutions

Multi-beam configuration supported

Supports all potential satcom frequencies (i.e., Ka, Ku, C, X, V)

Highly cost effective as compared to products available today

Supports LEO-to-GEO satellite communications

Enables very high capacity throughput

Supports intersatellite links

Today at 10:30am ET at Satellite 2017 NSLComm demonstrated their foldable antenna at Booth 339 in Hall B. The presentation showed the potential to deploy incredible, small, cheap but powerful nano-satellites. A launch is planned for early 2018.

About NSL

Working in the field of satellite communications, NSLComm has developed antenna technologies to transform the efficiency of communications services, bringing supercharged bandwidth at a lower price per bit. NSLComm is revolutionizing satellite communications with a fabric-like, expandable antenna that may boost performance by up to 100x to 500x. By launching small and unfolding once in space, NSL’s antenna opens a wide array of new applications in the $300B/yr space market.

They were the 1st Prize Winner in NASA New Space Competition in 2015.

