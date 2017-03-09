Just two years since debuting its cloud-based CRM solution for Google’s G Suite, ProsperWorks (http://www.prosperworks.com) has been named a 2016-2017 Cloud Awards winner in two categories: CRM Solution of the Year and Most Promising Startup. Now in its seventh year, the cloud computing awards program is recognizing ProsperWorks for its excellence and innovation in the rapid-growth cloud computing market around the globe.

ProsperWorks is a modern CRM that’s built around usability and designed to exist within a user’s inbox. By providing sales teams with an easy-to-use solution that deeply integrates with G Suite apps, ProsperWorks automates tedious data entry and improves accessibility without interrupting existing workflows.

“After speaking with a lot of really frustrated sales teams, we set out to create a CRM solution people actually want to use,” said Jon Lee, co-founder and CEO of ProsperWorks. “These awards are proof that it doesn’t take an incredibly complex product to solve important business needs. Above all else, users are looking for simplicity and ease-of-use. ”

Today, the leading CRM solution for G Suite is trusted by 75,000 customers and counting, demonstrating a clear shift in the market toward solutions that are simple, automated and highly intuitive.

“We live in a rapidly-changing world, and the sands are shifting every day in the cloud space. Cloud service providers need to be constantly innovating to stay relevant,” said Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson. “To select just one winner in each category has been a gargantuan task.”

Over 300 organizations from the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East entered the Cloud Awards Program. Entrants included organizations of all sizes, ranging from startups to blue chips to government bodies.

The Cloud Awards is also set to publish a research report on the state of the cloud computing industry, based on survey responses of the 2016-17 entrants.

About ProsperWorks

ProsperWorks is the #1 CRM for G Suite (formerly Google Apps for Work). ProsperWorks helps companies sell more with a CRM that’s simple to use, deeply integrated with G Suite and automated to eliminate tedious data entry. Founded by entrepreneurs Jon Lee and Kelly Cheng, ProsperWorks is based in San Francisco, has more than 75,000 customers and 120 employees, and raised $34M in venture capital financing.

For more information, visit http://www.prosperworks.com.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2017 and beyond. Categories include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts.

For more information about the Cloud Awards please visit http://www.cloud-awards.com/.