The partnership between our organization, Staffing Inc., and local employers helps immigrants become more quickly integrated and self-sufficient in our communities.

Staffing, Inc., powered by AXIOS HR and a provider of comprehensive worksite staffing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, recently helped sixteen individuals who were resettled to West Michigan find employment through placement at the Amstore manufacturing facility in southeast Grand Rapids.

Founded and operated by Staffing Inc., IMPACT is a community outreach program aimed at connecting citizens who are seeking self-sufficiency through employment with West Michigan businesses in need of workers. With the assistance of non-profit partners, IMPACT provides manufacturing readiness classes, soft skills training, life coaching, financial planning, and other services required for successful community integration.

In late 2016, representatives from Staffing, Inc. met with Bethany Christian Services to discuss the potential for using IMPACT to fulfill an immediate hiring need at Amstore. Within weeks, sixteen workers speaking either Nepalese, Swahili, or Arabic, were placed at Amstore and began supporting production for a large order of in-store retail displays.

“The partnership between our organization, Staffing Inc., and local employers helps immigrants become more quickly integrated and self-sufficient in our communities. Having employers like Amstore open to embracing these individuals and smoothing their transition into the workforce shows a commitment to bettering their overall quality of life,” said Kyle Garberson, Refugee Employment Supervisor of Bethany Christian Services.

According to Todd VandenHeuvel, Director of Staffing for AXIOS HR, “Working with Bethany Christian Services, we were able to quickly provide value to our Amstore client relationship while assisting people who faced barriers in gaining employment as they integrated in Grand Rapids. Amstore representatives are pleased to support this program and hope to continue leveraging similar partnership opportunities in the future.”

In addition to financial compensation for employment, workers involved in the partnership program can seek additional ESL training and assistance in locating permanent employment and housing. For Amstore, AXIOS HR and Bethany Christian Services sought to not only connect a West Michigan employer with a valuable team of employees but also work longer term to ensure the self-sufficiency of potentially overlooked populations in the West Michigan community.

About Staffing, Inc. and AXIOS HR

Staffing Incorporated is a comprehensive employment service serving West Michigan and powered by AXIOS HR. AXIOS HR is helping over 400 mid-size businesses reach their human resource goals—with smart strategies, proactive advice, and a partnership mentality. As an independent, 100% employee-owned company, the AXIOS HR team takes a personal interest in customer success and forms a comprehensive plan to attract, retain, insure, and support the most valuable assets within your organization—your people. For more information, visit http://www.AXIOSHR.com.

About Bethany Christian Services

Bethany Christian Services is a global nonprofit organization that brings families together and keeps families together through family and pregnancy counseling, adoption services (domestic, inter-country and in-country), foster care, refugee resettlement, and our Safe Families for Children ministry. Bethany is located in 36 states across the U.S., and we work in over 15 countries around the world. For more information, please call 1-800-BETHANY or visit our website at http://www.bethany.org.

About Amstore

Amstore builds environments that build your brand. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Amstore is a privately owned 100 year-old company providing high-quality custom store fixtures and interiors to leading national retailers, brands, and other consumer-facing organizations. Amstore has built a reputation based on business integrity, service reliability, and product performance. If you are a retailer—or simply want to develop and merchandise your space more like leading retailers—Amstore can help you be your best. For more information, visit http://www.amstore.com.

PRESS CONTACT: MIMI MILES, DIRECTOR OF MARKETING, AXIOS HR