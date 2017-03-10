MAPA, a regional association of precast/prestressed concrete manufacturers, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Tom Holmes to the position of Executive Director.

“After an extensive search for the right candidate, we are pleased that Holmes brings so much experience in the precast concrete industry,” says Tom Koons, President of Northeast Prestressed Products, LLC.

Holmes is not new to the precast/prestressed concrete industry having spent more than 30 years in roles from Vice President of Marketing to General Manager. His experience spans the technical, business and marketing sides of the industry. In his new role, Holmes will represent the precast/prestressed concrete industry in the Mid-Atlantic states liaising with Construction Managers, Architects, Departments of Transportation, Consulting Engineers, General Contractors and Academia.

“I am pleased to have Tom working with us. His marketing experience will support MAPA’s mission to grow the precast concrete industry” says Steve Kenepp, President of Architectural Precast Innovations, Inc.

Holmes has a degree in Marketing from Bowling Green University and has received several awards for Distinguished Sales and Marketing. He has served on the Board of Directors of MAPA and PCI (Precast Concrete Institute).

MAPA is a regional affiliate of the Precast Concrete Institute (PCI). The mission of MAPA is to advance the use of precast /prestressed concrete for commercial, industrial, residential and transportation design and construction. For more information, please contact Tom Holmes at 717.723.6010 or email info(at)mapaprecast(dot)org.