Cyprium Partners Hires Wes Owen

Cyprium Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Wes Owen as a Managing Director to the firm’s New York office, where he will oversee East Coast new investment originations and further develop the organization’s existing network of referral sources, including investment banks, lenders and trusted company advisors.

Nick Stone, a Managing Director with the firm, shared, “Wes joins Cyprium at a point in this economic cycle when a disproportionately high number of founder and entrepreneur-owned companies are looking for outside minority investment. With his vast network, relatability and proficiency in tailoring flexible capital solutions, he’s an extremely valuable addition, and we’re delighted to have him on our team.”

Mr. Owen began his career in manufacturing with general management roles at BMW, Amphenol, and Volex. After completing his MBA at the Harvard Business School, Wes spent 9 years in middle market corporate finance structuring, investing and advising on various credit and junior capital solutions. “I’m thrilled to be joining a group where the average senior tenure exceeds 14 years. As a result, the firm has established track records for everything from external messaging and portfolio involvement to internal controls and underwriting, which consistently support Cyprium’s non-control investment strategy.” Mr. Owen went on to say, “This firm clearly understands the opportunities afforded by the nature of its mandate and appreciates that their greatest leverage resides in building relationships with private company shareholders and their advisors.”

About Cyprium Partners

Cyprium Partners is a private investment firm that makes non-control investments in profitable middle-market companies, allowing company owners and their management teams to retain controlling interest in their businesses. Cyprium can provide any combination of equity or subordinated debt offering flexibility and increasing certainty of close. With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $10 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies that have $8 million or more of EBITDA. Learn more about Cyprium Partners at http://www.cyprium.com.