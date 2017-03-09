CIO Review Top 20 Most Promising BPM Solution Providers 2017 We are happy to announce AI Foundry in our annual ranking list of 20 Most Promising BPM Solution Providers 2017. —Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview

AI Foundry has been recognized as one among the elite group of companies that are featured in the BPM edition of CIOReview magazine.

“We are happy to announce AI Foundry in our annual ranking list of 20 Most Promising BPM Solution Providers 2017,” said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “Actionable Intelligence Management solutions help organizations streamline and automate manual processes, seize new business opportunities and manage compliance, all while driving bottom-line performance.”

AI Foundry has been chosen by CIOReview based on its Actionable Intelligence Management (AIM) platform that includes solutions for Agile Mortgages, Agile Insurance, Agile Onboarding, and Agile BPM. The AIM platform empowers organizations to streamline business processes and help employees make informed decisions.

“BPM is a key element to all of our enterprise solutions and we pleased to be recognized as an industry leader by CIOReview magazine,” said Steve Butler, general manager at AI Foundry. “BPM provides the super glue between our information capture, document classification, data extraction, content management, search, and analytics capabilities that make up our AIM platform. Our platform provides the mechanism for businesses to transform themselves into highly automated competitive machines.”

About AI Foundry

AI Foundry, a Kodak Alaris business unit, transforms enterprise operations by integrating information, people and processes to enable increased insight and improved decision-making. We are inspired by the belief that people and departments can find better ways to work with data and make their data “actionable.” This results in organizations being better positioned to compete in our new-age digital economy. Our Actionable Intelligence Management solutions enhance data and documents organizations receive day in and day out, while extracting business value from historical documents, which contain unknown or “dark data”. Our solutions help transform this unknown information into actionable intelligence to fuel our customer’s digital transformation and enable them to align their business processes with measurable outcomes. Our bottom line is to deliver world-class customer experiences for our clients. To learn more about the company visit http://www.aifoundry.com. You can also follow us on Twitter or check our LinkedIn page for company updates.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising BPM Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cioreview.com