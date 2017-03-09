Schwing Bioset Hires Latin America Regional Sales Manager

Schwing Bioset, Inc., is excited to announce the hire of Jose Luis Diaz Lopez as the new Latin America Regional Sales Manager. Jose will oversee all Latin America Sales activities, as the company seeks to expands its presence in these markets.

Jose has over ten years of experience in the sales of equipment and spare parts for the mining and construction markets, including Schwing Bioset equipment. With a degree Civil Engineering, his sales experience, and Schwing Bioset product knowledge, Jose will help improve the company’s market presence as it works to achieve its growth objectives.

“Jose has extensive training and expertise with pumps and equipment in our markets and is adept at listening to the Clients’ needs and developing solutions that solve their long-term goals. Jose is a perfect addition to our team. I have confidence that he will be able to successfully direct our sales efforts within his territory and solve the needs of our current and future customers,” said Chuck Wanstrom, Director of New Business Development.

Jose’s office location will be in Hermosillo, Mexico, and he can be contacted at +52 1 662 937 3189 or jdiaz(at)schwingbioset(dot)com. More contact information is available at http://www.schwingbioset.com.

About Schwing Bioset

For more than 25 years, Schwing Bioset has been helping wastewater treatment plants, mines, and power generation customers by engineering material handling solutions. Schwing Bioset’s custom engineered solutions can be found in hundreds of wastewater treatment plants in North American as well as mines and tunnels around the world.