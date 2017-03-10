Red Thread selected a winner in the 38th Annual Telly Awards

The Telly Awards has named Red Thread as a Bronze winner in the 38th Annual Telly Awards for their piece titled “History Roots and 23andMe” in both the Branded Content/Entertainment and Promotional Pieces categories. With over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and numerous countries, this is truly an honor.

Red Thread director Phil Allocco’s creative collaboration with History and 23andMe has already won a Gold CLIO for this initiative in the Fall of 2016. Working alongside History producers for the reintroduction of the epic mini-series “Roots,” Allocco developed a series of moving and informational interstitial branded content highlighting the genealogical stories of key cast members, directors and producers.

“I’m very honored that this project has continued to win accolades like the Telly. Capturing and recording the very real experiences of the “Roots” cast members was a special experience for me, especially given the awesome responsibility we had to create an environment that offered privacy while documenting these very personal stories,” said Allocco.

Kim Ferraro, Creative Director for History said, “Red Thread and Phil were a perfect fit for such a meaningful project and handled it with great sensitivity.”

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and is the premier award honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world.

For its 38th season, The Telly Awards will once again give the public the power to view and rate videos submitted as part of the People’s Telly Awards. In addition to recognition from the Silver Telly Council, the judging panel that selects the Telly Awards winners, the Internet community helps decide the People’s Telly Awards winners.

A prestigious judging panel of over 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents. The Silver Council evaluated entries to recognize distinction in creative work – entries do not compete against each other – rather entries are judged against a high standard of merit. Less than 10% of entries are chosen as Winners of the Silver Telly, our highest honor. Approximately 25% of entries are chosen as Winners of the Bronze Telly.

“The Telly Awards has a mission to honor the very best in film and video,” said Linda Day, Executive Director of the Telly Awards. “Red Thread’s accomplishment illustrates their creativity, skill, and dedication to their craft and serves as a testament to great film and video production.”

To find out more about the Telly Awards visit their website at http://www.tellyawards.com.

About Red Thread

Red Thread is an agency for modern brands and companies worldwide. Leveraging its background in commerce, media and broadcasting, the agency specializes in branded content, telling clients’ stories through films/videos, live events and special digital initiatives. Red Thread works across many industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, travel/hospitality, entertainment and non-profit sectors. Clients include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Bank of America, CBS and History. For more information please visit http://redthread.nyc.

Please contact Andre Gutierrez, Red Thread for inquiries: andre(at)redthread(dot)nyc or call 646.560.5733