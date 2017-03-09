Exari and LexisNexis Expand Partnership

We are seeing a shift in the demands of the legal industry, it isn’t about the technology, it’s what you do with it that counts.

LexisNexis and Exari, the leading provider of enterprise contract management software, announced today their strategic relationship. Already using Exari technology to power Lexis Smart (online automated software) products, LexisNexis UK will now offer Exari’s innovative DocGen™ document generation solution to their customers. LexisNexis UK will be the exclusive distributor of Exari’s document generation technology to UK Law Firms.

“We are seeing a shift in the demands of the legal industry, it isn’t about the technology, it’s what you do with it that counts,” said Nigel Rea, Director of Precedents and Drafting at LexisNexis UK. “We know that the automation model is broken – lawyers are faced with the daunting task of becoming document automators. We aim to remove this pain through our new model managed service which, utilizing our partnership with Exari, allows lawyers to get the full value from their automation on day one. Our expert team of Knowledge Engineers and Knowledge Architects will work alongside our customers' teams to offer innovative revenue-generating solutions for your clients. We are thrilled to be a part of this innovation and growth in the legal industry.”

The traditional contract drafting process is time consuming, error prone and lacks an efficient automated process. Content analytics and legal automation are on the rise, and innovations through technology in the legal field are already improving internal efficiency by producing more accurate contracts and reducing turnaround times.

The expansion of the partnership means that LexisNexis customers now have a solution that increases drafting efficiency by up to 80% while empowering junior lawyers to produce high quality documents and contracts. Utilizing Exari’s DocGen™ technology to power the automation of precedents available to clients increases productivity, accuracy and profitability. These solutions free up lawyers to spend more time doing what they are best at – practicing law in a specialist, human and accessible way.

“Our partnership with LexisNexis is already changing the way law professionals are drafting agreements,” said Geoff Maskell, Managing Director of Exari Europe. “60 percent of the top 50 law firms are using document generation in some form today. There is a tremendous opportunity for firms to use technology to improve their competitive position. The combination of Exari’s technology with LexisNexis content and platforms makes it easy for firms to reduce costs and provide the highest quality product for their clients.”

About Exari

Exari is the market-leading Enterprise Contract Management platform for delivering 100% Contract Certainty™. Hundreds of thousands of users across 80 countries use Exari for contract creation, negotiation, contract analytics as well as for strategic sourcing. Five of the top fifteen global banks, four of the world’s top insurance brokers, and numerous market-leading energy companies use Exari.

Exari is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Oslo and Bergen, Norway, London, UK, Munich, Germany and Melbourne, Australia. Learn more at http://www.Exari.com

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organizations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. Today, LexisNexis Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. Through close collaboration with its customers, the company ensures organizations can leverage its solutions to reduce risk, improve productivity, increase profitability and grow their business. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

In the UK, LexisNexis (http://www.lexisnexis.co.uk) online legal solutions include: Lexis®PSL, Lexis®Draft, Lexis®Smart and Lexis®Library. Published resources include both Butterworths® and Tolley™.

