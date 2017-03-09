The Tunica Show, an industry trade event for manufactured housing professionals, returns to Tunica, Mississippi on March 29-31, 2017 For more than 20 years, the Tunica Show has brought together the newest manufactured home designs, the best in suppliers' offerings and the most innovative systems-built technologies.

The Tunica Manufactured Housing Show returns to Tunica, Mississippi on March 29-31, 2017.

As the Southeast’s premier event for manufactured housing professionals, the 2017 Tunica Show presents an opportunity to see the latest industry trends, tour model homes from the region’s leading manufactured home builders, participate in informative seminars, and network with fellow professionals.

“For more than 20 years, the Tunica Show has brought together the newest manufactured home designs, the best in suppliers’ offerings and the most innovative systems-built technologies,” said Keith Bennett, Chairman of the South Central Manufactured Housing Institute, a nonprofit trade association and producer of the Tunica Manufactured Housing Show. “This year will be no exception as we look forward to one of our most successful shows yet.”

Located at the Hollywood and Resorts Casinos, the 2017 Tunica Show will be attended by more than 1,900 manufactured housing industry professionals representing in excess of 500 companies. For manufactured home community owners and managers, retailers, suppliers and builder/developers, the Tunca Show is the most significant trade event in a multi-state region that that attracts attendees from Illinois to Texas.

“If you’re serious about staying up-to-date with trends and growing your business in 2017, this is a can’t-miss event,” commented Bennett. “We know our attendees’ time is valuable so we’ve taken great efforts to provide an outstanding roster of exhibitors.”

Seventy homes will be on display from 16 prominent manufacturers. They will be joined by over 90 suppliers representing every facet of the manufactured housing industry, from manufactured home transport and installation, to building materials, financing and professional services. The number of exhibitors continues to grow and more participants will be added before the roster is finalized.

The show begins Wednesday, March 29 and continues through Friday, March 31, with an afternoon of educational seminars on Tuesday, March 28. These pre-show seminars will explore strategies to directly improve business performance and marketing outreach efforts, while still allowing attendees plenty of time to visit homes and exhibits during the three show days.

Hospitality luncheons on Wednesday and Thursday, with a Bloody Mary mixer on Thursday morning, will offer ample networking opportunities.

As an industry trade event, the 2017 Tunica Show is not open to the public. Registration for manufactured housing professionals is quick, easy, and free of charge. Special rates on accommodations are available through both the Hollywood and Resorts casino hotels. For registration information, event location and schedules, visit the 2017 Tunica Show website at http://www.TheTunicaShow.com

Show Produced and Managed by:

Show Ways Unlimited

Dennis Hill, Show Coordinator

770-587-3350

About The South Central Manufactured Housing Institute

The South Central Manufactured Housing Institute is a non-profit trade-association dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the manufactured housing industry in Mississippi and Alabama. The Institute holds the Tunica Manufactured Home Trade Show annually in Tunica, Mississippi.