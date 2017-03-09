We’re a creative, progressive group. We have a lot of fun developing ideas through bouncing concepts around and putting new twists on them and even pushing the limits a bit.

The team at SJC Marketing loves nothing better than to talk about what they do, and they’re inviting the public to join their conversation. On March 9, SJC will launch its first podcast, called “Unfiltered Marketing.” The public can tune into the podcasts through iTunes, Google Play or the SJC website.

Listeners tuning in will hear the SJC team chatting about a variety of marketing topics, including email marketing, boosting a company’s SEO, social media marketing and the culture at SJC. While there will be marketing expertise shared, listeners will also catch a glimpse of the creative, playful tone that reigns at SJC.

“We’re a creative, progressive group. We have a lot of fun developing ideas through bouncing concepts around and putting new twists on them and even pushing the limits a bit. You’ll learn some new marketing strategies for your company, but you’ll also learn some things about how we get to those ideas,” says Susan J. Campbell, president and founder of SJC.

Each week, different team members will join the podcast to share their areas of expertise. Whether the discussion centers on marketing, or on a member’s favorite emojis, you’ll be entertained by a lively discussion with a good dose of banter and laughter.

Listen on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen#/ps/Inflmp2imbry7g7vzvq5aiyuura

Listen on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/unfiltered-marketing/id1206136192?mt=2&ls=1

