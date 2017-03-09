JustLegal Launches New Brand and Site

JustLegal Logo Our scheduling engine and unique intake technology, sorting, and filtering enable clients to find the right attorney.

Innovative legal technology platform LawBooth.com has changed its name to JustLegal, positioning itself as the new way for clients and attorneys to find each other and connect. The platform allows lawyers to share their calendar availability and describe their ideal client, and enables prospective clients to find the right lawyer.

The 3-year old “legaltech” company has been recognized by the American Bar Association and the University of Colorado, and realized it was time to communicate its leadership in connecting legal professionals and their clients more comprehensively.

“LawBooth was our way of saying, ‘this is your digital market stall where clients can purchase legal services,’ but our business has turned into more than that,” said Willy Ogorzaly, CEO of JustLegal. “With our scheduling engine and unique intake technology, intelligent sorting and filtering , and the relevance and value we bring to clients’ search, our company is solving for much more now. The new brand reflects this breadth.”

ABOUT JUSTLEGAL

JustLegal is a web platform that enables clients to find attorneys, and attorneys to easily manage and fill their non-billable hours. Founded in Colorado in 2013, the platform has evolved to enable and simplify the process of finding professionals, while staying focused on the compliance, security, and privacy that are critical to the industry. JustLegal is now based in Austin, Texas as part of the Capital Factory accelerator program

For more information, go to https://justlegal.com/ or twitter.com/gojustlegal