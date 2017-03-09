Established as an organic, artisan-quality pure maple syrup brand, Crown Maple is pushing the boundaries of the maple syrup category, showcasing three new flavor infused products at Expo West this year. From March 9-11 at the Anaheim Hilton, Booth H428, the brand will highlight a line of small-batch, limited edition syrups -- available in Madagascar Vanilla, Cinnamon, and Applewood Smoked -- created from Crown Maple’s popular Dark Color Robust Taste Pure Maple Syrup. Each new product offers a distinctive, robust flavor profile and artisan-quality to naturally sweeten dishes far beyond the pancake platter, including baked goods, grilling marinades, and even cocktails.

The Madagascar Vanilla Syrup (8.5oz, $ 14.95) is infused with floral and aromatic Madagascan vanilla beans to create a delicate and inviting syrup that accentuates the graham cracker and brown butter flavors of Crown Maple’s Dark Color syrup. Crown Maple suggests adding a splash in coffee, tea, oatmeal, and baked goods to give everyday food a surprisingly sweet hint of vanilla.

The cinnamon sticks used to infuse the Cinnamon Syrup (8.5oz, $ 14.95) are made from long pieces of bark that are rolled, pressed, and dried to create an intriguing and comforting flavor, while elevating everyday foods such as yogurt, ciders, coffee, tea and ice cream.

Crown Maple’s Applewood Smoked Syrup (8.5oz, $ 14.95) is smoked with 100% natural applewood to create a sweet smoke and warm spice that bring to life the toffee and toasted pecan notes of Crown Maple’s Dark Color syrup. This distinctive and intriguing infused syrup is suggested for grilling marinades, sauces, ciders, and mixology.

“I’m thrilled to share Crown Maple’s flavor infused syrups at All Natural Expo West,” said Mike Cobb, CEO of Crown Maple. “The processes and flavor innovation happening at Crown Maple allows consumers to enjoy maple syrup in newer and more innovative ways than ever before, and our team is committed to creating superior maple products that inspire you in the kitchen and excites your tastebuds. We believe this new line builds on that promise and offers maple lovers and newbies alike the opportunity to explore the culinary and beverage possibilities of pure maple, while benefiting high antioxidants and low glycaemic index of our products.”

Sunniva, the world’s first super coffee, will also be exhibiting with Crown Maple, showcasing their line of coffee products, all of which are naturally sweetened with Crown Maple syrup. This is just one of the many collaborations Crown Maple is working on in 2017 to leverage the power of maple and elevate its presence across multiple industry categories

Crown Maple’s line of small-batch, limited release flavor infused syrups is currently available at the retail shop at the Crown Maple Estate in Dover Plains, NY, and will be available for purchase at additional retail outlets and online.

To learn more about Crown Maple, stop by Booth #H428 at Expo West or visit http://www.CrownMaple.com.

About Crown Maple

Crown Maple is Quite Possibly the Purest Maple Syrup on Earth® and sets a new standard of excellence for maple. Established in 2010, Crown Maple has been carefully crafted from the ground up to become the preeminent maple syrup brand. By pairing the best from nature with artisan craftsmanship and breakthrough state of the art proprietary production technology, Crown Maple creates an exceptional maple experience. Crown Maple syrup and sugar products are estate-produced, certified-organic and provide a superior and distinctive taste and performance that elevates Crown Maple beyond a sweetener and into a defining ingredient.

The Crown Maple Estate is based in New York’s Hudson Valley and has quickly become New York’s No. 1 maple syrup producer. Open to the public on weekends, Crown Maple invites guests to visit the estate, experience the sustainable maple grove firsthand, and learn about the maple production process. The on-site maple-infused café also offers a variety of innovative maple foods and craft beverages to further inspire guests.

In an effort to continually push industry boundaries, Crown Maple regularly collaborates with an array of nationally-known brands to incorporate maple syrup into a variety of sweet and savory foods and beverages that go well beyond the pancake platter, and the brand is the syrup of choice served at top restaurants, resorts, and culinary institutions nationwide. Crown Maple products are available for purchase from coast-to-coast at select grocery stores, natural retailers, specialty stores, and foodservice distributors. Crown Crown Maple products can also be purchased online at http://www.CrownMaple.com.