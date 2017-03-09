“We want to accelerate the growth of some of our products, particularly loans, but we need to do it in a way that is respectful of our members.

Doxim (http://www.doxim.com), a leading provider of customer engagement software for the financial services industry, is pleased to announce that Synergy Federal Credit Union (FCU) has chosen Doxim Loan Accelerator to improve its lending velocity. Doxim Loan Accelerator is comprised of Doxim CRM, Doxim Business Analytics and Doxim Email Marketing, which the credit union already uses. Together these solutions will help Synergy FCU gain a deeper understanding of member needs and market more effectively and intelligently to its members.

Based in San Antonio, with branches throughout Texas, Synergy FCU supports a membership of 12,000, with assets over $230 million. In 2016 Synergy FCU was recognised as NAFCU’s Federal Credit Union of the Year (<$250 million), and it has been ranked as one of the Healthiest Credit Unions in America by depositaccounts.com for three straight years.

Synergy FCU is dedicated to building lifelong relationships with members while providing excellent personalized service and quality financial products. To meet that goal, CFO Jon Savio recognized he needed better insight into the credit union and how it was meeting member needs. “We want to get a better picture of our membership,” said Savio, “including which products offer the best value to our members, and what changes we need to make to grow and serve them better. Previously, data analysis was a slow and manual process at Synergy FCU, which made getting benchmark data a challenge. With Doxim Business Analytics, I’ll be able to measure our successes and make data-driven business decisions quickly and easily, without requiring IT support.” The Doxim solution will provide Savio with an aggregated view across the multiple databases that Synergy FCU manages, allowing him to slice and dice complex data in real time to extract actionable insights.

For Director of Marketing and Business Development Casidhe Meriwether, the new suite of Doxim solutions will offer a competitive advantage by helping her increase marketing ROI through improved campaign targeting. “We want to accelerate the growth of some of our products, particularly loans, but we need to do it in a way that is respectful of our members,” said Meriwether, “and we certainly want to avoid sending out untargeted offers, or offers for products our members already have. We’ll use Doxim Loan Accelerator to help us identify the ideal candidates for each of our products. Then we’ll take advantage of the tool to automatically dispatch targeted, personalized offers that connect the right people with exactly the right product at the right moment.”

“We’re delighted that Synergy FCU has chosen Doxim Loan Accelerator to help grow its business,” said Chris Rasmussen, President and CEO of Doxim. “Synergy FCU, like many credit unions, wants to move towards data-driven marketing models while still maintaining a ‘members-first’ philosophy. This bundled solution will allow them to analyse their data, identify how to meet member needs, and grow their credit union by solving members’ problems. Our philosophy is always to partner with our clients to ensure success, so the Doxim team will be there to assist every step of the way, during implementation and beyond.”

ABOUT DOXIM:

Doxim is a leading provider of SaaS-based customer engagement software for banks, credit unions, and wealth management firms. Doxim’s Customer Engagement Platform helps financial institutions transform their client experience, communicate more effectively throughout the client lifecycle and improve cross sell and upsell activities that drive increased wallet share. The platform addresses key digitization challenges, from automated account opening, through improved, personalized communications to anytime, anywhere content access, tailored to a clients’ channel preferences. This eliminates costly traditional paper-based, manual processes and enables cost-effective provision of an omni-channel experience that delights customers and improves their long-term loyalty. Find out more at http://www.doxim.com.