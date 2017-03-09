Dr. Yoshiki Ishikawa, public health and Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert, will speak on the panel “You Are What AI Cooks: Personalization of Taste” at the 2017 SXSW Interactive Festival. The panel will take place on March 13 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at JW Marriott Salon AB. Attendees will learn how AI can uncover fundamental food structures to create a personalized diet based on past eating habits. Dr. Ishikawa will also host a second session from 5:15-5:45 p.m. that day as part of an event series by Japan Factory at Trinity Warehouse where he will further address the influence of AI on human decisions with fellow researchers, investors and AI enthusiasts.

“While AI is largely used in massive data interpretation and strategy optimization, the final frontier is computational creativity — and cuisine is a field where extreme creativity is required,” said Dr.Ishikawa. “So building AI in the areas of cooking not only demands a thorough analysis of healthy eating habits, but also the capability to understand why some recipes are particularly delicious to individuals. This ultimately enables AI to create healthy food combinations tailored to people's unique tastes."

In the panel, Dr. Ishikawa will discuss how AI quantifies dietary styles based on users’ previous eating preferences, and how it calculates an ideal taste for each individual with computer analysis. In this era of excessive fat, sugar and salt consumption, the computer will help people to create a smart diet that both tastes good and offers high nutritional value.

Dr. Ishikawa is a recognized innovative public health researcher advancing the well-being of humanity through a mathematical and computational approach that utilizes big data. His current research is focused on uncovering food structures from around the world to create a unified theory of food that incorporates both Western and Eastern principles. Dr. Ishikawa's extensive research in this space has enabled him to develop a variety of unique food algorithms. For example, he has created a Japanese food “translator” which can convert any recipe into a Japanese style cuisine.

Dr. Ishikawa earned a bachelor’s degree in Health Science from the University of Tokyo, a Master of Science in Health Policy and Management from Harvard School of Public Health and a PhD in Medicine from Jichi Medical School. He is currently the Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Campus for H, Inc., a company providing innovative health promotion service. Dr. Ishikawa is also the author of The Last Diet, an introduction of innovative ways to stick to a diet, and Your Number of Friends Determines Your Lifespan: Connecting with People Is the Ultimate Healthy Choice, a book revealing how outside connections positively affect one’s life.

For both sessions, attendees are welcomed to stay afterward to continue the conversation about AI's broader implications and the future of this powerful emerging technology as it continues to influence human decisions.

About Japan Factory:

Japan Factory is an official SXSW 2017 event unveiling unique “All Japan” technologies and services born out of Japanese culture and philosophy, including robotics, AI, and cyber teleportation (holograms). It is designed to be an ongoing project featuring prominent Japanese professionals from the interactive, music and film industries. At SXSW 2016, then called "Japan House," Japan Factory's event attracted over 4,000 visitors, among them investors, analysts, media, engineers, entrepreneurs and U.S. governmental officials. Japan Factory at SXSW 2017 will showcase the manifestations of a convergence of craftsmanship and technology — Japan's crown jewel — to achieve even higher global visibility.

