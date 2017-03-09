Lucas Group Together, we own Houston” is both reflective and forward-looking. Citywide, it’s an opportunity for Lucas Group to share its appreciation for 40+ years of strong customer relationships with thousands of Houston-area hiring companies and job seekers.

Executive recruitment firm, Lucas Group, today announced the launch of its new customer engagement campaign, “Together, we own Houston”. Through a series of creative elements, the campaign reasserts the company’s bullish commitment to the Houston business market and is representative of Lucas Group’s long-standing mission to serve companies and professionals through customer-centric, locally driven recruiting solutions.

“Houston took painful economic and employment hits when oil prices dropped and energy activity crashed. We understand the deep cuts the region suffered because we were here, too.” said Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Smith. “Working side-by-side with local customers, our belief in Houston’s economic revitalization has never been stronger. This is our opportunity to show companies and professionals across the city that we’re not only optimistic about Houston’s future, we’re fired up.”

“Together, we own Houston” is both reflective and forward-looking. Citywide, it’s an opportunity for Lucas Group to share its appreciation for 40+ years of strong customer relationships with thousands of Houston-area hiring companies and job seekers. The campaign also demonstrates Lucas Group’s continued confidence in the city’s dynamic business environment, including its optimism for Houston’s growth and enthusiasm for the companies and people who call the city home.

Lucas Group’s investment in the Houston market stretches back more than 40 years. When the Atlanta-based company first opened its local office in 1973, initial recruiting services focused on helping area companies identify and hire highly skilled, experienced professionals who were transitioning from the US Military into civilian careers. Over the decades, Lucas Group’s “customer-first” philosophy led the company to deepen its service commitment in response to the region’s changing employment market. Today, the Houston office provides a full suite of executive and management level recruitment solutions.

Throughout the three-month campaign, the firm will launch a series of market-facing elements designed to engage with Houston’s businesses and professionals, across industries and functional roles. Creative includes both digital advertising and out-of-home components, like billboards. In addition, Lucas Group will publish a library of fresh thought-leadership content via its career advice site, Your Career Intel. This collection of original blogs, infographics and videos provides local-expert insights into the Houston recruiting and hiring market. Online and via social media, the campaign will also highlight shared stories and successes from the firm’s 40+ year history in Houston.

In addition to engaging businesses and job seekers across the region, “Together, we own Houston” includes professional development and training resources for the firm’s Houston executive recruiters. The company recently rolled out a multi-departmental, in-person training curriculum focused on ongoing professional and leadership development. Additional skills improvement initiatives include continued training programs and performance coaching dedicated to providing useful sales tools and learning resources for Lucas Group’s Houston recruiters.

“We’re excited to launch this multifaceted campaign, connecting Houston businesses and professionals with our amazing team of local recruiting experts,” said Smith. “For us, this is an opportunity to proudly reaffirm our commitment to the Houston market and to reemphasize our mission of delivering customer-centric, locally driven recruitment solutions here in Houston.”

Since opening its doors in 1970, Lucas Group has built a reputation as the North American leader in executive search. The firm works in partnership with mid-tier to Fortune 500 companies to find and place the professional talent their businesses need while assisting top-quality job seekers take the next step in their careers. With offices throughout the US, Lucas Group provides consultative recruiting services across seven practice areas—Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal, Manufacturing, Military Transition and Sales & Marketing.

About Lucas Group

Lucas Group is North America’s premier executive search firm. Since 1970, our culture and methodologies have driven superior results. We assist clients ranging in size from small to medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies find transcendent, executive talent; candidates fully realize their ambitions; and associates find professional success. To learn more, please visit Lucas Group at http://www.lucasgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.