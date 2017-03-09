We Can Fix That! Creative Colors is an easy sell because you can save people and businesses money. It applies to both good times and bad so it is almost recession proof. - Thomas Francis

Creative Colors International, the nation’s leading on-site repair and restoration franchise, launched its newest location on Monday, March 6, 2017 in the Western Connecticut area. This is big news as more local business owners and cost-conscious residents than ever before are seeking out alternatives to astronomical upholstering charges and replacement fees associated with damaged possessions composed of leather, vinyl, plastic and fabric.

A desire to own his own business is what drove Thomas Francis to take a step back from his background in manufacturing and look into purchasing a franchise. Thomas felt that so many of the franchise options he saw were either seasonal, or already had saturated markets/limited appeal. He chose Creative Colors International because he feels the unique service offered, along with numerous vertical markets, relatively low startup costs, and the ability to set his own schedule, best suited his requirements.

He also liked the fact that the company’s revolutionary products and restoration techniques will help local customers save up to 90% in replacement fees by repairing worn and/or damaged materials.

“It is an easy sell if you can save people and businesses that kind of money,” said Thomas. “It applies to both good times and bad so it is almost recession proof. I feel that to be successful in business and in life you have to treat people the way you would like to be treated yourself. To me that means returning phone calls in a timely manner, being courteous and respectful no matter what the situation and providing value for their dollar.”

The statistics suggest that repairing and restoring, as opposed to upholstering and replacing, can save local business owners and residents hundreds of dollars on any damaged item. For example, the costs associated with upholstering any type of seat can be very steep, ranging anywhere from $120 to $450 per cushion. And according to Terri Sniegolski, Creative Colors International’s CEO, the commitment shared by all franchisees to help customers save money, and deliver on the company’s “We Can Fix That” philosophy, has been the key catalyst for the company’s expansion to 75 locations in 27 states with 130+ mobile units since its initial inception in 1980.

“We’re excited to open our next Creative Colors location in Connecticut because we know Thomas Francis shares the same ‘We Can Fix That’ attitude our other successful franchisees possess,” said Sniegolski. “We are thrilled about our expansion in the Thomaston area because we know the local business owners and customers in the community will be eager to repair and restore their possessions at a fraction of the cost.”

Serving the automotive, commercial and furniture industries, Creative Colors International offers affordable solutions for tears, holes, scuffs, scratches and other types of damage found on leather, vinyl, plastic or fabric through on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, dyeing and protection. For local residents, this means Creative Colors International can repair auto interiors, leather furniture, RV flooring, and boat vinyl, among other things. Additionally, for business owners, Creative Colors International can repair any upholstery found in critical locations around the company, such as waiting rooms, examination rooms, restaurant booths, hotel rooms, and theater seating, among others.

For more information on Thomas and his Creative Colors International location, please visit http://www.WeCanFixThat.com/WesternCt.

