Sealevel SeaMAC V6 Synchronous Serial Driver Now Supports Windows 10

SeaMAC V6 provides a powerful interface (CreateFile, ReadFile, WriteFile, etc.) for Sealevel synchronous serial products, and is available for immediate download.

The latest version of SeaMAC V6 has been rewritten from the ground up using the latest driver technology for Windows® 10. It is digitally code-signed by Microsoft® and provides 64-bit and 32-bit support for Windows® 10 (including the 2016 Anniversary Update). It will also work on Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 operating systems using our SHA-2 EV certificate. SeaMAC V6 continues to support many popular synchronous serial protocols including High-level Data Link Control (HDLC), Synchronous Data Link Control (SDLC) and various bisync, monosync and raw (bit-shifter) modes. Support for legacy Windows operating systems is maintained in previous versions of SeaMAC.

SeaMAC V6 Updates



Kernel mode driver digitally signed by Microsoft

Support for Microsoft Windows 10, including 2016 Anniversary Update

Improved memory management features

Improved multi-core CPU support

Upgraded multiport driver management

Enhanced driver support documentation

Included with SeaMAC V6 is WinSSD, a full-featured synchronous/asynchronous diagnostic utility for Windows. For asynchronous serial devices, WinSSD allows the user to modify the default universal asynchronous receiver/transmitter (UART) parameters, perform external loopback tests, toggle modem control signals, perform simple bit error rate tests (BERT) and includes terminal mode emulation. When used with a Sealevel synchronous serial adapter, the user has full control over the electrical interface, framing method, Receiver Signal Element Timing (RSET) and Transmitter Signal Element Timing (TSET) source, transmitter and receiver bitrate, oscillator frequency, cyclic redundancy check (CRC), preamble, clock encoding, sync character and more.

SeaMAC V6 supports the Relio R2 Synchronous Serial Server as well as all Sealevel PCI sync serial and PCI Express synchronous serial cards.

Customers with unique requirements are encouraged to contact Sealevel’s technical support or software teams.

Visit Sealevel’s website to download SeaMAC V6 and review details on supported clocking options and protocols, or call +1 864.843.4343 for more information.

ABOUT SEALEVEL SYSTEMS, INC.

Sealevel Systems, founded in 1986, provides industrial computing solutions in addition to a variety of communications and I/O products including PCI Express and PCI Bus cards, Ethernet serial servers, and USB serial adapters. The product line includes multi-port RS-232, RS-422/485, RS-232/422/485 multi-interface high-speed sync/async, and digital/relay I/O. For more information, visit http://www.sealevel.com or call 864-843-4343.

