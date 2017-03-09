American Veterinarian™ Becomes Premier Sponsor for VetPartners™

"We are honored to have this opportunity to support VetPartners™, where our comprehensive clinical multimedia resources will be an effective tool for VetPartners™" - Chris Hennessy

American Veterinarian™, the premier multimedia provider of cutting-edge news, research and conference coverage in veterinary medicine proudly announces it has become a premier sponsor for VetPartners™, shared Christopher Hennessy, publisher of American Veterinarian™. Additionally, the partnership will support VetPartners™ to increase awareness of their network and promote their members to the veterinary profession.

In making the announcement, Hennessy said, “We are honored to have this opportunity to support VetPartners™, where our comprehensive clinical multimedia resources will be an effective tool for VetPartners™.”

In addition, the collaboration will effectively leverage VetPartners’™ growing cadre of practice management experts to the veterinary profession. VetPartners™ will collaborate with American Veterinarian™ to reach 60,000 U.S. veterinarians and the animal health industry at large through print and digital communication, conference coverage, advertising and other key initiatives. As a Premier Sponsor, American Veterinarian™ will be joining, CareCredit, Elanco, Nationwide, VetsFirstChoice, Merial, Patterson and other leading animal health organizations in helping VetPartners reach its objectives and audience.

VetPartners™ President Bruce Truman added, “We are excited that American Veterinarian™ and Veterinarian’s Money Digest™ have joined as a premier sponsor for our growing organization. Our collaboration, will raise awareness to the resources we provide to veterinary practices.

VetPartners™ is a nonprofit association of veterinary business specialists dedicated to serving the veterinary profession.

About American Veterinarian™

American Veterinarian™, a comprehensive clinical multimedia information platform with resources both online and in print, provides veterinarians and their teams with insight and analysis from expert contributors that are designed to improve patient outcomes, as well as veterinarians’ practices and careers. American Veterinarian™ features the latest news, medical updates, business and practice management, effective client communication and interaction, legal and regulatory updates, products, and conference coverage. For more information, please visit: http://www.americanveterinarian.com/

About VetPartners™

Founded in 2001, VetPartners™ is a nonprofit association dedicated to helping the veterinary profession improve practice management standards and elevate the levels of service, expertise, responsibility and professionalism provided by veterinary consultants, advisors and specialists. Members include experts in practice management, law, valuation, architecture, accounting, marketing, human resources, business management, financial services, IT and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.vetpartners.org