Dr. Richard Amato, Trusted Periodontist in Monroe, CT, Honors Gum Disease Awareness Month

Renowned periodontist, Dr. Richard Amato, celebrated Gum Disease Awareness Month by teaching patients common signs and symptoms of this life-threatening infection. To do so, he developed new educational materials including a dental health quiz for patients to test their knowledge of gingivitis and gum disease in Monroe. CT.

More than 47 percent of the U.S. adult population has some degree of gum disease. Although the prevalence is high, many are unaware that they are showing signs of this condition. If left untreated, gum disease in Fairfield County, CT can lead to harmful systemic effects including heart disease, stroke, diabetes and even some cancers.

In order to avoid these complications and ensure his patients reach and maintain proper oral health, Dr. Amato has created interactive and entertaining educational materials for his community. These tools, located in the blog section of connecticutperiodontist.com, help patients recognize common signs of gingivitis including swollen or inflamed gums, bleeding gums, loose teeth, gum recession and tooth sensitivity.

The degree of gum disease a patient has will determine their ideal treatment solution. Patients with minimal bleeding may require enhanced dental hygiene habits, whereas those with advanced periodontitis may need to see a qualified periodontist for treatment. As a specialist in periodontal care, Dr. Amato offers a variety of treatments for every stage of gum disease.

Patients in need of osseous surgery for advanced care can often receive the minimally invasive LANAP® protocol from Dr. Amato instead. This gentle and effective laser gum surgery technique is the first FDA-cleared procedure for True Regeneration®; patients can expect to not only eradicate harmful bacteria after this treatment but also regenerate the gum and bone tissue lost from this infection.

As a former Clinical Instructor of Periodontics at the University Of Connecticut School Of Dental Medicine, Dr. Amato is excited to educate current and new patients on the importance of recognizing and treating gum disease in Monroe, CT and the surrounding towns of Danbury, Newtown and Brookfield, CT. To learn more, visit his practice website at connecticutperiodontist.com or call 203-268-2000 to schedule a personalized consultation with Dr. Amato.

About the Doctor

Dr. Richard Amato is a leading periodontist and dental implant specialist who provides personalized dental care using the latest advanced technology for patients at Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut LLC in Monroe, Connecticut. He has placed thousands of dental implants since 1989. Dr. Amato earned a DDS degree from Stony Brook University. He then completed a full-time multi-year specialty residency and received his Certificate of Proficiency in Periodontics from Eastman Dental Center at the University of Rochester. He belongs to the one percent of dentists in the USA currently providing the first FDA-cleared laser procedure for gum disease treatment. Dr. Amato is the first and most experienced provider of LANAP® therapy in Fairfield County, Connecticut as well as the first Periodontist to provide the Pinhole® Surgical technique in CT. To learn more about Dr. Amato and his dental services, visit his website at http://www.connecticutperiodontist.com and call 203-712-0917.