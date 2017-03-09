NECTAR Mattress Breaks Top 100 Affiliate Ranks – In Record Time

We could not be more pleased with the results of the recent launch and are excited to see AM Navigator helping NECTAR join the top affiliate program ranks!

"The Most Comfortable Bed" quickly broke into ShareASale's exclusive Top 100 PowerRank group, achieved by fewer than 2% of the affiliate programs on this network, and including programs run by Deluxe, Sears, and NFL Shop. The leading digital agency, AM Navigator is NECTAR's exclusive affiliate agency partner. AM Navigator built a revolutionary new program ground-up designed to catapult NECTAR's growth through affiliate marketing.

"We could not be more pleased with the results of the recent launch and are excited to see AM Navigator helping NECTAR join the top affiliate program ranks, in the company of brands like Wayfair and Cable Mover," shared Rand Stormmaker, NECTAR Director of Marketing. Geno Prussakov, CEO of AM Navigator, added: "NECTAR is the ideal client. Not only is NECTAR's product is best in class, but they also equip AM Navigator with all the resources we need to grow NECTAR's success in the affiliate space."

The NECTAR affiliate program offers three-fold the payout potential of competition, as well as additional performance incentives, cash bonuses, and other perks interwoven into its intricate structure.

Backed up by NECTAR's Forever Warranty and 365-night trial, the offer rapidly reached an impressive 7.5% average click-to-purchase conversion rate; and three short weeks into its launch, this mattress affiliate program broke into ShareASale's prestigious Top 100 PowerRank. This ranking features the best affiliate programs on the network and is based on an array of factors including EPC (average affiliate earnings per 100 referred clicks) and overall payouts to affiliates. NECTAR's affiliate program is now ranked alongside pograms run by Wayfair, Sears, Gymboree, Reebok, Johnston & Murphy, eFaucets, and other e-commerce giants.

To celebrate this achievement, NECTAR is announcing a special affiliate incentive: every affiliate who refers three or more orders in the course of March 2017 will automatically qualify for a 20% lifetime increase in baseline commission: from $100 to $120 and receive a $1,000 cash bonus.

About NECTAR:

Rated #1 by reviewers and called "perhaps the best mattress money can buy," NECTAR – "The Most Comfortable Mattress," is a better bed at the best price. NECTAR was developed for every type of sleeper and arrives backed by NECTARS's Full Comfort Guarantee and Forever Warranty. NECTAR's super-premium materials and construction hold exclusive Certi-Pur and Oeko-Tek certification and make NECTAR a healthier sleep. Awards, thousands of our customers, and over 20 mattress review sites think NECTAR is truly, "The Most Comfortable Mattress." To learn more about NECTAR and their products, visit their website at http://nectarsleep.com/

About AM Navigator:

Founded and led by Geno Prussakov – a University of Cambridge graduate and an acclaimed digital marketing thought leader – AM Navigator is one of the world's oldest affiliate marketing agencies. In more than 15 years in business, the company has contributed to the online marketing successes of such top brands as Forbes, Hallmark, Travelex, Skype, and hundreds of small businesses. Many a time AM Navigator was voted the world's best affiliate management agency. To learn more about the company and about their online marketing services, visit their website at http://amnavigator.com