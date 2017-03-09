2017 ICSS

OrthoPediatrics Corp. sponsored the 3rd International Children’s Spine Symposium (ICSS) in Orlando, Florida March 3 & 4th. The course featured comprehensive pediatric spine lectures and cadaveric labs, providing participants an overview for current concepts in pediatric spine surgery. 24 Pediatric Orthopedic and Spine surgeons from across the United States participated in the two-day program, providing them an opportunity to learn from world-class faculty and get hands-on experience with spinal deformity correction surgical techniques.

Course Co-Chairman Dr. Jonathan Phillips (Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children) said of the program “The International Children's Spine Symposium has become the premier course of its type. Outstanding faculty, facilities and subject matter have set the benchmark for instruction in surgery of the child's spine.”

OrthoPediatrics is a significant sponsor of professional organizations involved in the care of children with musculoskeletal disorders and injuries, including CME courses such as ICSS and the Pediatric Orthopedic Surgical Techniques (POST) course. The company has also designed a series of practical, hands-on modules designed to complement the training received in the various residency training programs. By partnering with a panel of highly recognized and respected surgeon educators around the world, OP is committed to the ongoing development of educational offerings in pediatric orthopedics.

The Company’s clinical education efforts are led by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peter F. Armstrong, saying “OrthoPediatrics feels that we have a sincere responsibility to support and provide excellence in pediatric orthopedic education, both domestically and internationally. Our entire culture as a company is based solidly on the cause of helping children with orthopedic needs and education is such a critically important part of that mission.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is the only orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market in order to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 19 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, complex spine and ACL reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics also has the only global sales organization focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products to 34 countries outside the United States.