Creme of Nature® Introduces New, Innovative Moisture-Rich Hair Color for Men Providing Natural Looking Gray Coverage

Experience Natural Looking, Moisture-Rich Gray Coverage in Only Five Minutes

Leading hair care company Creme of Nature announces the launch of its new Creme of Nature Natural Looking, Moisture-Rich Color with Shea Butter Conditioner for men. The simple system is formulated to provide natural looking gray coverage in only five minutes. Men of all ages color their gray hair to recapture their youthful look. This new, innovative and convenient product comes in two men’s shades: Natural Black and Jet Black and costs only $3.99.

“For the many reasons that men choose to color their gray, Creme of Nature Natural Looking, Moisture-Rich Color with Shea Butter Conditioner is convenient for his lifestyle. The minimum steps to follow and only five minutes to achieve natural looking gray coverage was our priority to make every man feel confident in their ability to successfully color their gray and look great,” said Jolorie Williams, Creme of Nature’s Vice President of Marketing.

Creme of Nature Natural Looking, Moisture-Rich Hair Color with Shea Butter Conditioner is convenient, easy to use and effective in providing natural looking gray coverage in only five minutes from start to finish, achieving a quality finish for any occasion. “At Creme of Nature, we feel the entire family should have our quality hair care products at their fingertips,” said Teneya Gholston, Creme of Nature’s Director of Marketing.

When men choose to color their gray, Creme of Nature wants to make sure that they have a quality, easy to use, fast-acting and affordable option. Creme of Nature Natural Looking, Moisture-Rich Color with Shea Butter Conditioner is the perfect product for covering his gray for the very first time and for using whenever it is needed.

Creme of Nature Natural Looking, Moisture-Rich Color with Shea Butter Conditioner products include:



Creme of Nature Natural Looking, Moisture-Rich Color with Shea Butter Conditioner Natural Black ($3.99) —Color system formulated to provide natural looking gray coverage in only five minutes. Infused with Shea Butter and nourishing silk proteins that penetrate the hair, leaving it looking healthy and feeling soft.

Creme of Nature Natural Looking, Moisture-Rich Color with Shea Butter Conditioner Jet Black ($3.99) —Color system formulated to provide natural looking gray coverage in only five minutes. Infused with Shea Butter and nourishing silk proteins that penetrate the hair, leaving it looking healthy and feeling soft.

For more than four decades, Creme of Nature has created a variety of exceptional hair products to help women achieve their desired hair goals of healthy, beautiful hair. We are excited to now offer a quality product for men with the Creme of Nature Natural Looking, Moisture-Rich Color with Shea Butter Conditioner. We invite you to join the Creme of Nature family. For more information about Creme of Nature, please visit cremeofnature.com or follow us on Instagram (@cremeofnature), Facebook (facebook.com/cremeofnature), Snapchat (cremeofnature).

