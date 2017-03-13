GetEducated.com​ 2017 Rankings for Human Services, Counseling and Social Work Bachelor Degrees The GetEducated.com Best Buy team creates a truly reliable system of scientific rankings using the most extensive list of available online degrees.

GetEducated.com, a consumer group that publishes rankings and reviews of the best online colleges, has released their Best Buy report ranking the best colleges offering regionally-accredited online bachelor's in Human Services on the dimension of college affordability.

Thomas Edison State University, ranked #1 on the GetEducated.com online bachelor in human services, counseling, and social work program rankings with the average student paying $25,723 for an online Bachelor of Science in Human Services. By comparison, the average cost for a regionally-accredited online human services degree in the recent, national survey was $50,221.

The GetEducated.com online college rankings is based on a survey of higher education costs at 58 regionally accredited universities offering 70+ online programs.

In all, just over 30 schools received the Best Buy designation, each offering below average degree costs. The most expensive degree came in at $75,650, nearly three times that of the #1 Best Buy, Thomas Edison State University.

Of the schools on the full report, the top 10 programs are:



Thomas Edison State University ($25,723.00)

University of the Cumberlands ($26,672.00)

Central Washington University ($26,844.00)

Utah State University ($27,462.32)

SUNY Empire State College ($27,940.00)

Western New Mexico University ($30,176.40)

Minot State University ($32,840.40)

North Dakota State University ($34,219.34)

Columbia College ($34,875.00)

American Public University ($35,530.00)

“It’s no secret that prospective students are facing rising education costs,” says Tony Huffman, President of GetEducated.com. “Our research provides the full spectrum of degree-specific costs across all schools offering online Human Services degrees so the student can Get Educated before they enroll.”

The GetEducated.com Best Buy team creates a truly reliable system of scientific rankings using the most extensive list of available online degrees. Total full-time tuition is meticulously calculated—including fees—for the most accurate total cost. Rankings cannot be purchased, and therefore factually showcase a true comparison of similar degrees across multiple institutions. Online schools do not pay to be included as reports are editorially independent and open to any regionally accredited or candidate college that offers a bachelor's degree that is available 80 percent or more through online learning and open to enrollment by the public.

Browse online human services degrees at GetEducated.com.

ABOUT: Founded in 1989, GetEducated.com is a consumer group that publishes objective rankings of the best online colleges and degrees.

CONTACT: Tony Huffman, President, thuffman(at)perdiaeducation(dot)com. Website: http://www.geteducated.com