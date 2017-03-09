Brownells Seeks A Few Good Gunsmiths For Cover of Big Book #70

Brownells is issuing an open casting call to gunsmiths for the cover of the next “Big Book” catalog to celebrate the 70th year of its publication.

Long regarded as the unofficial “Bible” of the gun industry, the Big Book is famous for its amazing selection of thousands of the best gunsmithing tools and products, and its large, horizontal format.

Some lucky gunsmith will see a photograph of himself and his shop splashed across the 12" x 9" cover of Big Book #70, which will be distributed to gunsmiths and dedicated hobbyists across the United States and around the world.

Contestants can enter for their chance to grace the cover of Big Book #70 two different ways. They can email their best photos of their gunsmith shop or work area to Contests@Brownells.com, or post the photos on social media and use the hashtag #BB70.

The photo contest begins immediately and Brownells will accept submissions through March 31. In addition to being on the cover of Big Book #70, the winner will also receive a Brownells gift card worth $500.

“We’re proud of supporting gunsmiths for 78 years,” said Brownells Chairman of the Board Frank Brownell. “We wanted to do something special for Big Book #70, and thought this would be a fun way to show how much we appreciate all the fine folks out there working in such an honorable profession. We hope that these dedicated pros show the same passion and creativity in their photos that they do in their gunsmithing work.”

Contestants who submit photos via email will need to include the following information with the picture:



Name

Name of shop or business

Location

Contact phone number

Brownells will individually contact those who post cover-worthy photos via social media.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.