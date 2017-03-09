Seasoned finance and operations executive, Dave Morgan takes the helm as CFO, while former NCR executive, Rupen Patel, leads the company’s technology and IT organization as CTO.

Influence Health, the healthcare industry’s leading consumer experience solution provider, today announced that it has enhanced its executive team with the additions of a new chief financial officer and chief technology officer. Seasoned finance and operations executive, Dave Morgan takes the helm as CFO, while former NCR executive, Rupen Patel, leads the company’s technology and IT organization as CTO. Both executive hires will play key roles in driving Influence Health’s innovation and strategy throughout 2017.

With more than 28 years of experience in healthcare, technology and public accounting, Morgan served as CFO of Greenway Health and held senior finance roles at Allscripts and Eclipsys prior to joining Influence Health. His background also includes serving in controller and vice president of finance roles at Travelport, Worldspan and iXL, and Arthur Andersen. As CFO of Influence Health, Morgan is responsible for leading the financial team and helping align company-wide efforts to set and achieve financial goals.

“Dave is a balanced, thoughtful and expert executive, with exceptional experience in healthcare and technology finance,” says Mike Nolte, CEO of Influence Health. “He is a leader first and a CFO second and will help us grow and mature as an organization while ensuring that we aggressively invest in the success of our customers.”

Patel comes to Influence Health after leading engineering and innovation efforts across a variety of industries, including retail, hospitality and food service for over 15 years. Most recently, he served as CTO for NCR’s small and medium business division where he led global engineering and launched SaaS and mobile efforts while driving innovation across internet of things and analytics. Prior to NCR, he founded and directed Mercurium, driving development and support services for marketing automation, SaaS, eCommerce, health gamification and more. His early career included time at Cox, Oracle, Vitrue and several startups. As CTO of Influence Health, Patel heads product development across the entire platform, leads software development and plays a key role in shaping the technology agenda across the Influence Health solution portfolio.

“Rupen’s strong background in innovation in consumer-centric industries, like retail and hospitality, makes him the ideal fit to lead Influence Health’s technology efforts,” said Nolte. “I’m particularly excited to bring a seasoned leader like Rupen onto the team. His deep expertise in strategy, product and engineering will continue to accelerate our ability to deliver differentiated, highly relevant consumer solutions for our healthcare customers.”

To learn more about Influence Health’s entire team of executives or for more information on how Influence Health is leading the industry in healthcare consumer engagement and marketing, visit InfluenceHealth.com or follow @InfluenceHlth on Twitter.

###

About Influence Health

Influence Health provides the healthcare industry’s most comprehensive suite of healthcare consumer experience solutions. The Influence Health platform enables provider organizations to positively influence consumer decision making and health behaviors well beyond the physical care setting through personalized and interactive multi-channel engagement. Since 1996, the Birmingham, Ala. based company has helped more than 1,100 provider organizations positively influence consumer relationships in a way that is transformative to financial and quality outcomes. For more information visit InfluenceHealth.com.