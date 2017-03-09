www.data-basics.com We are happy to announce DATABASICS as one among the top 10 companies that are showcased in the Travel Expense Management special edition." -- Sarah Dawson, Managing Editor of CFO Tech Outlook.

DATABASICS announced today that it has been featured as a 2017 Top 10 Travel Expense Management Solution Provider in the latest edition of CFO Tech Outlook Magazine.

DATABASICS is ranked as one of the top accounting solution providers by the leading publisher CFO Tech Outlook, a magazine that especially focuses on the financial and technology sectors. This recognition of the companies in the 2017 edition is based on the company’s contribution to innovation and advancement in providing Travel Expense Management solutions.

DATABASICS is also ranked by CIOReview for its specialties in providing Spend Management, Travel Expense Reporting, Employee Reporting, Vendor Payments, Timesheet Management, Travel Expense Management, Expense Management, Expense Reporting, Invoice Management, Expense Automation, Mobile Global Expense Reporting, and P-Card Reconciliation.

The companies that are featured in this edition are elite organizations with proven track records in providing Travel Expense Management software solutions. “We are happy to announce DATABASICS as one among the top 10 companies that are showcased in the Travel Expense Management special edition,” said Sarah Dawson, Managing Editor of CFO Tech Outlook.

About DATABASICS

DATABASICS is a global company with global solutions for mobile and web reporting headquartered in Reston, Virginia with offices in Montreal, Quebec. Since 1997, DATABASICS has been providing web-based business solutions to a broad spectrum of leading organizations. For over 20 years, DATABASICS has solved problems in P-Card program management, expense reporting, and time tracking for leading organizations around the world. For more info, visit: http://www.data-basics.com

About CFO Tech Outlook Magazine

CFO Tech Outlook Magazine helps organizations to identify the risks faced in businesses and comes up with the latest technology insights that influence the business prospects of corporate houses serving across various industries. The board members of CFO Tech Outlook Magazine, including technology leaders and experts, have decided the “Top 10 Travel Expense Management Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cfotechoutlook.com