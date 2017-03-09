The winning campaigns represent innovative thinking and our desire to utilize user-generated content to give would-be travelers a first-hand look at how they might enjoy our state. - Dan Lennon

On Feb. 21, the Missouri Division of Tourism (MDT) and its agency of record, H&L Partners, received seven Adrian Awards for the 2016 “It’s Your Show” and Fall 2015 marketing campaigns. Hosted annually by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI), the Adrian Awards Dinner Reception & Gala recognizes the best of the best in tourism sales and marketing around the world.

MDT received three gold awards for “Its Your Show” TV spots, the digital campaign and campaign microsite, and a bronze award for digital ads. The Fall 2015 campaign microsite and digital campaign were each awarded gold as well. The team also received a silver award for Public Relations (PR) activity – an MDT first. The PR campaign showcased a state gem – the Katy Trail – and resulted in coverage in Better Homes & Gardens, Rachael Ray, USA Today, and more.

“Our team works hard to create campaigns that best highlight Missouri, and what we believe will be well received by prospective travelers,” said Dan Lennon, Director, Missouri Division of Tourism. “The winning campaigns represent innovative thinking and our desire to utilize user-generated content to give would-be travelers a first-hand look at how they might enjoy our state. We’re excited to be recognized by the HSMAI as the best of the best, and congratulate the other winners.”

For more on the 2016 “It’s Your Show” multi-faceted campaign that showcases user-generated created by real family and friend groups on real Missouri vacations, click here. To view the Adrian Award-winning work produced by H&L Partners, click here.

Contact Kara Schmid at kschmid(at)handlpartners(dot)com or 314-454-3478 with questions.

