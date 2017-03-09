DATABASICS Announces Release of Virtual Employee Time Clock App

www.data-basics.com “Employee time clocks are becoming obsolete and we are doing our best to speed that process along." -- Marcel Syriani, CTO of DATABASICS

DATABASICS announced today that it is offering a virtual time clock app that eliminates the need for physical units. The app brings together the market-leading time tracking service DATABASICS Time with the power and flexibility of smart mobile devices. The result is a service that accurately and conveniently captures employee time while maintaining stringent internal controls.

“Employee time clocks are becoming obsolete and we are doing our best to speed that process along,” said Marcel Syriani, CTO of DATABASICS. “Nearly everyone in the workforce has a smart mobile device with GPS capability. The GPS capability provides a highly precise identification of the place of entry. Until smart phones with GPS came available, virtualization was limited to applications where the employee’s location at the time of entry wasn’t critical, such as attorney billing. Now any site can be established as a managed time-and-attendance place of work, a huge advance for the construction industry, for example.”

DATABASICS app provides safe-guards against “buddy punching”—having someone sign in for you—through its authentication process. The time clock app also allows for the capture of additional information associated with field service, home nursing, law, consulting, retail, and other activities for which precise time keeping is required.

About DATABASICS

DATABASICS is a global company with global solutions for mobile and web reporting headquartered in Reston, Virginia with offices in Montreal, Quebec. Since 1997, DATABASICS has been providing web-based business solutions to a broad spectrum of leading organizations. For over 20 years, DATABASICS has solved problems in P-Card program management, expense reporting, and time tracking for leading organizations around the world. For more info, visit: http://www.data-basics.com