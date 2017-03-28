Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that Eastern Shore Psychological Services, LLC (ESPS) is successfully using AlphaFlex software for its behavioral health service operations. Through the use of a single software suite, ESPS can now report on their data in real time and analyze the information to improve workplace productivity, compliance, and client service.

ESPS is a private, for-profit limited liability company serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore region since 1999. With four facilities across the state, ESPS is able to provide outpatient mental health, addiction services, psychiatric rehabilitation, psychological testing and evaluation, and home visiting services for the entire family. Since switching to AlphaFlex software, ESPS has saved hours each week by relying on the business intelligence reporting tools to track the organization’s business operations in real time.

“The AlphaFlex EHR system has made the job of managing my staff so much easier and less time consuming,” says Jessica Bass, psychiatric rehabilitation program supervisor at ESPS. “Pulling reports used to be a slow process, but I can now do it in real time. I can easily create custom reports that allow me to proactively manage staff and ensure that our clients are getting the best care possible. By spending less time pulling data, I can now devote my time where it is needed most, and that is analyzing the data to see how we can improve and resolve clinical issues,” she adds.

“We are pleased that ESPS is benefiting from the AlphaFlex business management suite. We appreciate that the practice chose Mediware as its software vendor of choice,” says David Jones, director of the behavioral health division of Mediware. “The AlphaFlex EHR software suite allows today’s providers to focus less on managing technology and more on providing quality patient care.”

About Mediware:

Mediware delivers interoperable best-of-breed software systems that improve efficiencies and person-centered care across long-term care, behavioral health, and housing and human services facilities. Mediware’s integrated solutions break down traditional program silos with software that spans the care continuum, enabling a comprehensive approach to care management that meets the needs of the whole person while decreasing administrative overhead. Our hosted SaaS solutions ensure that your facility remains fully HIPAA compliant while accessing the latest updates and data backups. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit our website at http://www.mediware.com.