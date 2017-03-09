K9s For Warriors Hires Nexus Direct

Deep understanding and commitment matched with data analytics and creative approach have already made our direct marketing fundraising more effective. – Becca Melesky, Director of Resource Development for K9s For Warriors

Nexus Direct, an international, full-service direct marketing agency announced today that K9s For Warriors, the largest provider of service dogs to U.S. military veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of war, has selected Nexus Direct as their direct marketing agency of record.

“The Nexus Direct team has become a true partner in our work, visiting our facilities, interacting with our warrior graduates and their stories, and learning our work from the inside,” said Becca Melesky, Director of Resource Development for K9s For Warriors. “That deep understanding and commitment matched with their data analytics and creative approach have already made our direct marketing fundraising more effective.“

“We’re honored to be able to partner with K9s For Warriors to help them improve the lives of America’s warriors,” said Suzanne Cole Nowers, CEO of Nexus Direct. “With our headquarters in Norfolk, the site of the world’s largest naval base, and with so many of our staff having active duty and former military family members, this is deeply meaningful work for us.”

About K9s For Warriors: K9s For Warriors was founded in 2011 by Shari Duval. After her son, Brett, returned home as a contractor from Iraq with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Duval recognized that there was a need to innovatively and effectively treat the devastating epidemic of veteran suicide associated with the invisible wounds of war. What started out as an idea developed into a passionate nonprofit organization committed to saving the lives of rescue dogs and military heroes alike. Since 9/11, there have been approximately 130,000 veteran suicides — more than 20 lives lost every day. The audacious goal of K9s For Warriors is to STOP veteran suicides altogether. Through a three-week, live-in training program — at no cost to the veteran — K9s For Warriors graduates are able to return to civilian life with dignity and independence while reducing their risk for suicide. K9s For Warriors has become the nation’s pre-eminent organization providing rescued service dogs to post-9/11 veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma. To date, 285 veterans have been matched to service dogs, and 550 dogs have been rescued. http://www.k9sforwarriors.org

About Nexus Direct: Nexus Direct is an independent, full-service direct marketing agency with a broad range of corporate, political, national association, and nonprofit clients. Founded in 2004, Nexus Direct is a nationally certified Women’s Business Enterprise and has been named three times to the Inc. 5000 list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Companies.” Recognized on four Top Business Lists nationally and statewide in 2016 by DiversityBusiness.com and named as a Top 100 Agency by the Agency Post in 2013, Nexus Direct is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, with offices in Washington, D.C., and Dublin. nexusdirect.com