Folio: will be returning to Washington, DC on March 28 for its annual cutting-edge educational and networking event, with the objective of bringing mission-critical insights to Association Media leaders about how to efficiently navigate the changing media landscape and evangelize their media strategies.
Top association media experts speaking include:
- Tiffani Alexander, Editor-in-Chief, ACC Docket
- Craig M. Doane, SVP, Journal Media & Strategic Partnerships, American Academy of Family Physicians
- Stephanie Holland, Manager, Advertising Sales & Marketing, American Chemical Society
- Robb Lee, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, ASAE
- Tony Lee, VP, Editorial, Society for Human Resource Management
- Bob Love, Editor-in-Chief, AARP The Magazine
- Rajiv Mody, VP, Social Media, National Geographic
- Mary Mohney, Chief Financial Officer, Society for Human Resource Management
- Dan O’Brien, Chief Operating Officer, Marine Corps Association & Foundation
- Erin Pressley, Vice President Publishing, NACS
- John Rezek, Manager, Magazines Division, Rotary International
- Julia Rocchi, Director, Digital Content, National Trust for Historic Preservation
- Beth Skipper, Journal Editor, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics – NCTM
- Cindy Stevens, Senior Director of Publications, Consumer Technology Association
- Reginald Thomas, Director of Advertising, The Crisis/NAACP
- Camille Walker, Manager, Business & Publications Marketing, American Association for Clinical Chemistry
- Jonathan Withington, VP, Communications, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA)
“Association media teams face all the same challenges those in the for-profit world do, and then some,” says Folio: Vice President Tony Silber. “Our attendees will learn, in a hands-on setting, tactical strategies for optimizing social and mobile media, building digital platforms, harnessing audience data and event programming and how to blend them all to develop a media strategy that also successfully fulfills the parent organization’s mission.”
Attendees will experience an action-packed day filled with learning, networking, and planning that will launch their brand into the future. To register your team, please click here. VIP Rates end on Friday, March 17!
