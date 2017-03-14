The most advanced, seamless, user friendly software in the Debt Settlement and Student Loan industry

Today at its headquarters, Account Management Plus, Inc announced immediate availability of Transaction Software Solutions (TSS), enabling owners of Debt Settlement and Student Loan companies to upgrade to the new standard in transaction processing software.

“It’s the most advanced, seamless, user friendly software I’ve seen in the industry” said Nick Ruggeri, CFO at Account Management Plus, Inc.

“We developed a brand new payment processing platform for Account Management Plus using the latest technology and our two decades of experience in the field.” commented Carlos Gonzalez, CEO of ICCO, a leading software development company for the debt settlement and student loan industry, “Account Management Plus is the future of the industry. The industry needed a customized payment solution and they’ve made it available.”

Transaction Software Solutions (TSS) is a transaction processing software driven by customer feedback and is part of Account Management Plus, Inc’s commitment to deliver the latest solutions in one convenient installation. Transaction Software Solutions (TSS) is available for demonstration by contacting tgeary(at)ampaccount(dot)com.

About Account Management Plus

Founded in 2011, Account Management Plus, Inc is a nationwide vendor in Debt Settlement and Student Loan processing. The company offers a wide range of services tailored to seamlessly integrate and enhance its client’s business through customizable transaction processing and reporting.

About ICCO

For over two decades, ICCO, a Microsoft Partner, has been developing software systems for the credit and debt industry. Its products include CreditSoft and CollectPlus.