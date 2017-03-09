One year after Groupe Acticall acquired SITEL Worldwide Corporation, the newly created Acticall Sitel Group has successfully combined the DNA of both companies: Sitel’s 30 years of proven experience, expansive global footprint and unrivaled client diversity and Acticall’s entrepreneurial mindset, focus on innovation and digital vision. It is now fully operational in all markets.

To support this transformation, a new Global Executive Team has been appointed to support Laurent Uberti, Founder of Groupe Acticall and incoming President and CEO of Acticall Sitel Group, in the definition and implementation of the Group’s strategy:



David Beckman, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary

Don Berryman, Chief Commercial Officer

Olivier Camino, Chief Operations Officer

Elisabeth Destailleur, Chief Financial Officer

Arnaud de Lacoste, Chief Marketing & Ventures Officer

David Slaviero, Chief Technology Officer

Acticall Sitel Group has revenues of $1.7 billion and employs more than 75,000 associates within 22 countries conducting millions of customer contact experiences each day for some of the world’s most trusted brands.

Acticall Sitel Group’s comprehensive and innovative customer experience management solutions now include:



Customer Experience Management Solutions operating worldwide under the Sitel brand

Digital Consulting and Integration via The Social Client

Custom and Innovative Learning Solutions via Learning Tribes

Technology Solutions for Customer Interaction Management via Novagile

Customer Experience Consulting via Extens

Customer Analytics via Sitel Customer Insights

“The Group’s strength lies in our ability to position as our clients’ strategic partner with a unique end-to-end offering across all stages of the Customer Journey: industry-leading tools and practices for enhancing customer experiences across social media, digital and mobile solutions, as well as new innovations to address the growing millennial generation,” said Laurent Uberti. “With a significantly improved capital structure and quite unique expansive global footprint, we are extremely well positioned to lead the industry and look forward to applying innovative technologies and forward-thinking strategies to further delight our clients and their customers each day.”

In addition to investing in innovative solutions, Acticall Sitel Group will continue to make investments in people and in the ability to effectively meet clients’ needs, regardless of location, language or contact type. “To support solid organic growth for our core customer experience business, we plan to open nine facilities in 2017 within all our geographic markets - three in Central America, three in the Philippines, three in Europe,” added Uberti. “The Group will further strengthen its global footprint by continuing to expand its Work@Home solutions, as well as establishing flagship facilities throughout North America creating in total 5,000 new customer experience positions this year.”

By leveraging the industry’s most expansive and integrated global footprint – which encompasses onshore, Work@Home, nearshore, offshore and botshore (the Group’s newest offering) – combined with innovative end-to-end solutions, Acticall Sitel Group is uniquely positioned to design custom solutions to best meet the ever-changing business needs for clients.

About Acticall Sitel Group

Acticall Sitel Group combines comprehensive customer care capabilities and unparalleled digital, training and technology expertise across industries. With subsidiaries such as Sitel, The Social Client, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting and Novagile, Acticall Sitel Group can be leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry’s explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.

For more information, visit http://www.acticallsitelgroup.com.

About Sitel

Sitel collaborates with some of the best-known global brands to harness the industry’s transformation and help consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences. Sitel is one of the world’s leading outsourcing providers of customer experience management. With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel’s 75,100 passionate and talented associates support more than 400 clients in 48 languages from 146 facilities strategically located in 22 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.sitel.com or join the conversation on social media.