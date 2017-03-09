Inlanta Welcomes New Branches and Employees

In the last quarter, Inlanta has welcomed three new branches in Ames, Iowa; Marshfield, Wisconsin; and Indianapolis, Indiana. At their new Ames, Iowa branch, they welcome Jayme & Jason Kupka, Branch Managers; Brianna Schwin, Processor; and Marianne Molina, Loan Officer Assistant. They also welcome Angela Faber as the Branch Manager at the new Marshfield, Wisconsin branch. Further, Inlanta welcomes back Chad Arnold, Branch Manager, and Kathie McElroy, Administrative Assistant, to their Indianapolis, Indiana branch.

Their current branches have also welcomed new employees. Lisa Durand joins their Lakewood Ranch, Florida location as a Loan Officer. Processor Kristen Ferris, Loan Officer Assistant Katie Bond, and Marketing Assistant Leah Kneisler join their Overland Park, Kansas branch. Karen Spriggs joins their Grand Rapids office, and Heather Darling joins our Kentwood Michigan office, both as a Loan Officer Assistants. Amanda Steuer, Processor, joins their Madison, Wisconsin office located on Marketplace Drive.

Inlanta continues to expand, now operating 17 offices in the state of Wisconsin alone. For more information on Inlanta branch partnerships, contact Inlanta Mortgage’s Branch Development Team at 262-439-4260 or email partners(at)inlanta(dot)com.