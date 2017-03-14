Inlanta Celebrates New Employees and Promotions at Corporate Office

Inlanta welcomes the following new employees: Aleksandra Hebron, Business Development Specialist; Amanda Buehler, Graphic Designer; Bradley Riedl, Underwriter; Melissa Neils, Underwriting Resource Specialist; Daniel Romero-Araujo, Operations Specialist; Montease Teat, Closing Coordinator; Heidi Pettit, Underwriter; Sonya Hodgson, Operations Analyst; and Shauny Fuller, Underwriter.

In addition to new hires, Inlanta is also celebrating the promotions of two veteran employees. On February 13, Cassandra Laster was promoted from Disclosure Desk Analyst to Lead Disclosure Analyst. In addition to providing exceptional service, Cassandra’s new responsibilities include working with the Disclosure Desk team to prioritize and optimize workload to maintain service levels; act as the primary point person for her team when they have questions on a per file basis; and update the work queues as needed based on file completeness and priority status.

On February 14, Caitlin Clark was promoted from Marketing Coordinator to Senior Marketing Coordinator. Caitlin is Inlanta’s CRM expert and has played an instrumental role in their communications efforts. Caitlin started with Inlanta in 2013 as a Junior Processor and transferred into Marketing 3 years ago. This promotion is a natural progression for her career and is a testament to her growth over the years.

Inlanta continues to grow. If you are looking to make a career change, visit http://www.inlanta.com/join-our-team/employment-opportunities/ to see our current job openings.

About Inlanta Mortgage

Headquartered in Pewaukee, WI, Inlanta Mortgage was established in 1993. The company has grown to 39 branches in 16 states and over 250 employees. Inlanta Mortgage offers Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac agency products, as well as jumbo and portfolio programs. The company is an agency-approved lender for Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, FHA/VA, FHA 203K and USDA. Inlanta Mortgage also offers numerous state bond agency programs.

Inlanta Mortgage is the second largest mortgage financing provider in greater Milwaukee as ranked by the Milwaukee Business Journal, as well as the second largest provider of FHA purchase loans and the number one WHEDA lender in Wisconsin. Inlanta Mortgage was named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace for the third consecutive year in 2016. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the “50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country’s “Top Mortgage Employers” by National Mortgage Professional.