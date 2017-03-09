We would like to see everyone in our industry licensed and working towards the same goal, safety and a great customer experience.

For 37 years, Bill Howe has grown from a one-man drain cleaning company to one of the leading home service providers in the community. Bill Howe Family of Companies offers homeowners and businesses the best customer experience in all of their divisions: plumbing, drain cleaning, heating, air conditioning, restoration, and reconstruction.

The World Plumbing Council designated March 11, “World Plumbing Day,” in 2010. World Plumbing Day happens “every year…everywhere…” and the goal is to educate communities about the importance of plumbing in the world; "People from within and outside the plumbing fraternity come together to learn, share knowledge, build connections and find opportunities to collaborate to improve the quality of, and access to, fresh water and safe sanitation." Access to clean drinking water was scarce in the aftermath of the two devastating disasters, and there are countless populations around the globe suffering from the effects of limited access to safe drinking water and unsanitary conditions. According to the World Health Organization, 1.1 billion people do not have access to safe water supplies, over 2 billion people do not have improved sanitation. Millions of people die each year from diseases that occur from the living in unsanitary conditions.

“Plumbing plays a vital role in keeping families in America safe,” said Bill Howe, whose company was recently voted as San Diego’s Best Plumber. “We are fortunate that we live in a place where regulations and governing bodies ensure we have the highest standards in our industry and we work to continue the elevation of our trade.” Bill Howe recommends homeowners and businesses hire only licensed and trained service men and women. Trained and licensed plumbers adhere to the high standards set forth by the industry keeping the safety of their customers at the top of their priorities.

Bill Howe Plumbing remains at the top of their trade in the community by partnering with organizations such as the San Diego Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Contractors Association (PHCC) and providing advanced training and safety measures within their company. “We insist on continuous training and education for all of our employees,” said Bill Haws, General Manager of the Bill Howe Family of Companies. “We would like to see everyone in our industry licensed and working towards the same goal, safety and a great customer experience.”

In the United States, there are strict laws in place to see that all citizens enjoy basic rights including safe water acts. Bill Howe is a leader in the industry and has been a constant watchdog upholding and strengthening such laws for all plumbers.

In honor of World Plumbing Day, Bill Howe’s plumbers will be handing out commemorative World Plumbing Day mugs to their customers during service visits on Thursday and Friday helping to raise awareness of the need for better conditions throughout the world while educating the local community on the best way to hire their next service plumber.

