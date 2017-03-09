Aprio, LLP Combines with Yeager & Boyd

Aprio, LLP, formerly Habif, Arogeti & Wynne, the largest, full-service CPA-led business advisory firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, announced today that it has combined with Yeager & Boyd, a certified public accounting firm located in Birmingham, Alabama.

Yeager & Boyd is a boutique accounting firm with a deep industry specialization in public housing authorities and small business tax. The firm has served public housing authorities for four decades, performing over 2,200 audits for authorities in 19 states across the U.S. The firm’s five partners and 15 staff will now join over 400 professionals of Aprio.

Yeager & Boyd’s specialties are a natural extension of Aprio’s robust affordable housing, assurance and small business tax practices. The combination also introduces the Aprio brand to the Birmingham market.

“We are thrilled to join Aprio. Our housing authority, tax and assurance clients will benefit from a broader depth of expertise to help them continue to meet the regulatory, operational and financial challenges they face,” said Bobby Boyd, co-founder of Yeager & Boyd. “Aprio has tremendous industry and specialty service expertise in areas such as cybersecurity, transaction advisory and tax credits and incentives that we are excited to offer to the Birmingham market.”

“In today’s rapidly changing regulatory environment, we have strategically decided to enter the housing authority market to bolster our existing affordable housing practice,” said Richard Kopelman, CEO and managing partner at Aprio. “Given the current administration’s focus on less government and more privatization, the laws that benefit owners of real estate, specifically housing, are expected to change. We bring our best thinking to advise both private and government clients so they are prepared for what’s next.”

The announcement of this combination comes on the heels of a historic change for the firm. As of Jan. 13, 2017, the firm, formerly known as Habif, Arogeti & Wynne, rebranded to Aprio.

For more information about Aprio’s Public Housing Authority group, visit http://www.aprio.com/industry/housing-authorities.

About Aprio

As a premier full-service CPA-led business advisory firm, Aprio’s associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax and private client services, bringing our best thinking and personal commitment to each client. At Aprio, we advise clients and associates to achieve what’s next.

Across our practices, we bring our proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Housing Authorities; Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Biosciences. In our 65 years, we have grown to 400 employees. To serve our clients wherever life or business may take them, our teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 40 countries. We have grown a premier firm where thriving employees serve thriving clients. We invest in our clients’ success by investing in our own. In addition to its Atlanta headquarters, Aprio also operates in New York and Sarasota, Fla. For more, visit http://www.aprio.com.