Direct Mail Marketing Our research shows that supplementing your direct mail promotion with an effective digital marketing strategy can have a significant positive result

Advertisers are always searching for better ways to identify top prospects and reach out to them with the right type of messaging. In a competitive market place, every advertising dollar is important and it is essential to be able to track how they are spent as well as measure the overall ROI.

Members Today has officially launched a new product called "DM-360" that arms Health Clubs and Fitness Centers with power to broaden the scope of their Direct Mail Advertising and drive response through digital/online channels, while capturing customer response data.

Anton Sieber, the Digital Media Manager at Members Today says, "Our research shows that supplementing your direct mail promotion with an effective digital marketing strategy can have a significant positive result. In fact, combining advertising channels produces a collaborative effect on overall response rate. The direct mail promotion becomes a vehicle that drives online response and provides quality tracking data to measure conversions and ROI more effectively."

The DM-360 program begins with analyzing high performing mailing routes to ensure that Health Clubs are mailing to potential new members. Mailing drops are optimized to only focus on areas of high performance. The Direct Mail promotion is developed and designed specifically to drive prospects to an online response, capturing their data through the use use of strategically designed landing pages that are coordinated with your mailing promotion. Visitors to the landing pages are given the option to join online or contact the health club for more information, and are then driven to share your promotion on social networks, giving your ad more exposure and saturation in the digital space.

In addition, visitors to the landing pages will now begin to see your ad "follow them" for up to 30 days on websites that they frequently visit, as well as on popular apps and social networks. These "digital follow me ads" are also designed in coordination with your original direct mail promo, further imprinting it's message on the consumer and keeping your promo "top of mind."

"The development of the DM-360 program is just our latest advancement in empowering our health club and gym clients with the ability to target, reach, and collect data in order to help them sign new members and get the most out of their marketing budget," said Stephen Presta, Members Today's Managing Partner.

Members Today is a full service direct marketing and direct mail company that specializes in servicing fitness centers and health clubs. To learn more about Members Today Health Club Marketing and the new DM-360 program, visit http://www.memberstoday.com